Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

BANCA CARIGE

The top investor in Carige explained the reasons why he failed to back a vital cash call at the troubled Italian lender during a meeting with European Central Bank supervisors on Thursday, a source close to the matter said.

ANSALDO STS

Ansaldo STS said on Thursday it had been awarded a 65 million-euro framework agreement with state-owned Rete Ferroviaria Italiana.

FILA

The group said on Thursday it had completed a rights issue with full subscribtion for 100 million euros.

IVS GROUP

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................