Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Prime Minister Giuseppe Fonte said on Saturday Italy was making good progress in negotiations with the European Commission over the government’s contested 2019 budget.

“We make more progress at every meeting we have,” he told reporters at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, where he and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria discussed the budget with top European Commission officials including President Jean-Claude Juncker.

“We are looking at points that could be the basis for a possible solution.”

Milan, largest Italian banking trade union FABI celebrates 70th anniversary “Nothing about us, without us, is for us” (to Dec. 5); opening round-table discussion on “An Infinite Financial Crisis” with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, banking association ABI President Antonio Patuelli.

Monza, Cabinet undersecreatry Giancarlo Giorgetti attends research presentation “Top500+” (1600 GMT).

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases November PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

Transport ministry releases November car sales data (1700 GMT).

November state sector borrowing requirement data.

BANCO BPM

Banco BPM BAMI.MI has reached a deal over its consumer credit business with French rival Credit Agricole CAGR.PA which will help it to sell 7.8 billion euros ($8.83 billion) of bad loans, Italy’s third-largest bank said late on on Friday.

Banco BPM will boost its capital by selling its consumer credit business Pro Family to an existing joint venture it has with Credit Agricole for 310 million euros.

FIAT

Italy is among several European countries that have either ordered vehicle recalls by carmakers over diesel emissions cheating or plan to do so, German weekly Bild am Sonntag reported without citing sources.

Italy is seeking to impose a recall of the Fiat 500x, the weekly said. Fiat FCHA.MI was not immediately available for comment.

MEDIASET

Italian private broadcaster Mediaset said on Friday it had sold to Sky’s Italian unit the whole of R2, a company which includes the maintenance and commercial assets carved out of its pay-TV unit Premium.

BANCA CARIGE

Italy’s Banca Carige said on Friday it had issued a 320 million euro ($362 million) subordinated bond as part of a rescue deal financed by the country’s healthy lenders.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s top administrative court temporarily confirmed on Friday that Telecom Italia, Vodafone, Wind and Fastweb should reimburse clients over their 28-day billing policy by the end of this year.

GENERALI

Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone has bought shares in the insurer, raising his shareholding to 4.60 percent. Also Leonardo Del Vecchio has increased its stake in Generali, bringing it to 3.59 percent, regulatory filings showed in Friday.

RETELIT

The group said on Friday that Italy’s Prime Minister has imposed upon Retelit a sanction of 140,137 euros corresponding to 1 percent of the relevant revenue. The group reaffirmed the correctness of its actions and said it reserved the right to undertake appropriate actions.

FARMAFACTORING

The group said on Friday it had launched an EMTN issuance programme worth 1 billion euros.

DATALOGIC

Datalogic said on Friday the group’s CFO resigns as of Jan. 20, 2019.

UBI BANCA

Fitch Ratings said on Friday it affirmed UBI Banca long-term issuer default rating at ‘BBB-‘ with a negative outlook.

CAD IT

Delisted as of Monday.

IDEAMI

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0930 GMT).

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Starts capital increase, ends on Dec. 17.

CHL

Starts capital increase, ends on Dec. 17.

FILA

Starts capital increase, ends on Dec. 17.

SAFILO GROUP

Starts capital increase, ends on Dec. 17.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................