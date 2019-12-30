Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 30

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte named two new ministers on Saturday to replace his education minister who resigned this week and outlined an ambitious agenda for next year including reform of the justice system and state bureaucracy.

DEBT

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

FINCANTIERI

Italian state-owned shipbuilder won a contract worth approximately $1.3 billion from the U.S. Navy to build four ships for Saudi Arabia, it said on Friday.

ATLANTIA

The Italian transport ministry and officials from motorway operator Autostrade per L’Italia discussed safety issues on the road network on Friday, the ministry said.

Autostrade, in a separate statement, said that as requested by the ministry, it had decided to extend a freeze on toll road tariffs - which had already been in place for this year - beyond the end of 2019.

ITALIAN BANKS

A depositor protection fund financed by Italian banks will meet on Monday to decide how much money to inject in the rescue of ailing lender Banca Popolare di Bari, a source close to the matter said

MONTE PASCHI

Italy, with the agreement of the European Union Commission, will delay to early 2020 the presentation of a plan to sell its stake in Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the Treasury said on Sunday, as the bank struggles to shed bad loans

CARIGE (shares suspended from trading)

A depositor protection fund financed by Italian banks held a 80% stake in the regional bank after funding the bulk of the lender’s 700 million euro ($782 million) capital increase, market regulator Consob said on Friday.

MONCLER

U.S. fund BlackRock has cut its stake in the Italian luxury outerwear maker to 2.9% from 5% previously.

(*) AS ROMA

The Serie A soccer club said on Monday its holding company AS Roma SPV was in talks with the Friedkin Group about a possible sale of the football club but no deal had yet been agreed because a legal due diligence process was still ongoing.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

ZUCCHI

Reverse stock split takes effect, one new ordinary share every 100 ordinary shares owned.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................