Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 4

POLITICS

Rome, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni attends opening ceremony for the new academic year of the School for Intelligence and Security (0930 GMT).

ECONOMY

Milan, statistics institute ISTAT President Giorgio Alleva attends conference on “How Social Classes Change” (1700 GMT).

Rome, market regulator Consob holds conference on “The ‘Better Regulation’ in the Multi-Level Institutional System”, President Giuseppe Vegas delivers opening address (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) will this week discuss options for its fixed-line network, including possibly splitting it off, although no decision is expected to be made, a source close to the company said on Sunday.

According to Il Messaggero, TIM’s Dec. 5 board meeting will also examine a revised proposal for a joint-venture between TIM and Canal Plus, after complaints by independent directors over the way the deal had been previously presented.

The joint-venture should now be qualified as a significant, rather than minor, transaction between related parties, requiring the approval of independent directors, the paper said, adding this could delay its implementation.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat Chrysler Automobilesis in talks with South Korea’s Hyundai 005380.KS about a technical partnership, but there are no merger talks between the two, FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Saturday.

New car registrations in Italy rose 6.8 percent in November, but Fiat’s market share fell to 25.1 percent from 28.7 percent in October.

ITALIAN BANKS

The European Central Bank has sent or is about to send letters to some of Italy’s main banks with its response to the lenders’ plans for cutting bad loans, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

FINCANTIERI

The Italian shipbuilder and Naval Group will present to the government of Canada an offer for the supply of 15 surface combatant ships to the Royal Canadian Navy, they said on Friday.

The overall tender is worth $47 billion, several newspapers said on Saturday.

ATLANTIA

The toll road operator is preparing to raise its bid for Spanish rival Abertis and has the cash for a prolonged battle with Real Madrid Chairman Florentino Perez, the Italian company’s chief executive officer told Bloomberg in an interview on Friday.

IPOs

UniCredit, Barclays and Citi will act as joint book runners in the planned IPO of NTV, Il Sole 24 ore said on Saturday.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)

State railways Ferrovie Dello Stato CEO Renato Mazzoncini attends news conference to present “Swiss Corridor - TX CH” in Milan (1200 GMT).

MAIRE TECNIMONT

Celebrates its 10th anniversary at the Milan Stock Exchange “The Evolve Event - 2007/2017” with Chairman Fabrizio Di Amato, CEO Pierroberto Folgiero, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti President Claudio Costamagna, Moncler Chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini; Industry Minister Carlo Calenda delivers closing address (0930 GMT).

GAMING GROUP GAMENET

IPO ends (started on Nov. 22).

SIAS-SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI

Trades ex-dividend of 0.15 euro per share as 2017 interim dividend.

UNICREDIT

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT) and savings shareholders’ meeting (1500 GMT).

