Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 4

POLITICS

Rome, ANFIA-National Automotive Industry Chain Association holds public assembly; Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Industry Deputy Minister Dario Galli deliver closing addresses (1330 GMT).

Rome, annual forum of Comitato Leonardo on “Sport and Companies: Play Together, Win Together”, expected attendees include Industry Ministry Undersecretary Michele Geraci, Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti (0900 GMT).

ECONOMY

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 3.9 billion euros in November, down some 1.9 billion euros from the same month last year, the Treasury said on Monday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Holiday season deals propped up U.S. auto sales in November, limiting the scale of annual falls at some carmakers and putting overall figures on course to top analysts’ expectations, numbers from several top producers showed on Monday. Fiat Chrysler’s sales, which have been surging on the back of its strength in jeeps and SUVs, rose 17 percent.

Italian industry-wide care sales fell 6.3 percent in November, data from the ministry of transport showed.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Moody’s has downgraded the bank’s long-term senior unsecured debt rating to ‘Caa1’ from ‘B3’, affirming its long-term deposit rating at ‘B1’ and standalone baseline credit assessment at ‘caa1’.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Morgan Stanley held a potential stake in Creval of 0.4 percent as of Nov. 22, down from a potential stake of 6.453 percent on Oct. 18, a regulatory filing showed.

PARMALAT

The Italian dairy group is on course to be de-listed from the Milan bourse after Lactalis raised its stake above 90 percent.

ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

IPO ends (started on Nov. 28).

LUXOTTICA

Exits FTSE MIB index.

PIAGGIO AEROSPACE

Vincenzo Nicastro was named special administrator for the company after it went into bankruptcy.

