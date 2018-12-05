Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Tuesday that the government is weighing additional asset sales next year to help cut debt as it seeks to settle a dispute with the European Commission over its 2019 budget.

Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini speaks before Parliamentary Committee supervising Schengen agreement (0730 GMT).

Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini at question time at Chamber of Deputies (1400 GMT).

Rome, conference on “5G Italy” continues (0830 GMT), ends on Dec. 6. Expected attendees include Huawei Italian unit Chairman Luigi De Vecchis, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Labor Minister Luigi Di Maio, Public Administration Minister Giulia Bongiorno.

ECONOMY

HIS Markit releases November PMI services (0845 GMT).

Rome, The European House Ambrosetti and Boao Forum for Asia Rome Conference “Asia Europe Leaders’ Cooperation Dialogue” (0800 GMT). Expected attendees include Education Deputy Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti, Bank of China Milan branch Jiang Zu, SACE Chairman Beniamino Quintieri, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria.

Rome, welfare institute INPS presents 2017 social report with Labor Undersecretary Claudio Durigon (0830 GMT).

Milan, real estate association Assoimmobiliare holds assembly with President Silvia M. Rovere; Bank of Italy Milan Director Giuseppe Sopranzetti attends (1000 GMT).

Rome, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds news conference to present 2019-2021 industrial plan with Chairman Massimo Tononi, CEO Fabrizio Palermo, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria (1400 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

State lender CDP, which owns nearly 5 percent of Telecom Italia and 50 percent of broadband group Open Fiber, presents its first plan under new management on Wednesday. The government is trying to promote a merger of TIM’s network with that of Open Fiber, which is 50 percent owned by Enel.

MEDIOBANCA

Main shareholders’ pact meeting (1430 GMT).

BANCA SISTEMA

The bank said new rules approved by Ecofin on risk weighting capital for salary and pension-secured loans/ would strengthen its CET1 ratio at end September 2019 by about 150 basis points.

ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

IPO ends.

SAFILO

Safilo said Multibrands Italy, a subsidiary of HAL Holding, exercised its option rights to subscribe new shares relating to its existing stake of about 41.6 percent in the ongoing capital increase, for an amount of about 62.4 million euros.

AGATOS

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting.

TERNIENERGIA

Bond holders meeting (1000 GMT).

