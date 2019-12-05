Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco on Wednesday backed a contested reform of the euro zone’s bailout fund and said it needed to pave the way for broader euro zone financial integration.

Italy’s prime minister said on Wednesday that any decision on the introduction of a digital tax that would hit U.S. tech giants falls within a country’s sovereign sphere and ties with the United States can have no bearing in such a matter.

Italy plans to raise the corporate income tax on businesses which need a licence from the government, a draft document seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday, as Rome looks for ways to finance its expansionary 2020 budget.

DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Wednesday it would buy back four bonds on Friday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italian tax authorities believe that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles underestimated the value of its U.S. business by 5.1 billion euros following Fiat’s phased acquisition of Chrysler, according to a company filing and a source close to the matter.

(*) United Auto Workers leaders from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S. plants on Wednesday recommended approval of a tentative labour agreement that would allow the Italian-American automaker to avoid a strike as it works to merge with France’s Groupe PSA.

MONCLER

France’s Kering has held exploratory talks with Moncler about a potential deal for the Italian skiwear maker, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA (TIM), ENEL

Australian group Macquarie is considering an alliance with a U.S. pension fund to join the phone incumbent TIM and state lender CDP in the capital of the national fiber champion that the two groups are trying to create, MF said.

The phone incumbent Telecom is negotiating with utility Enel and state lender CDP on ways to integrate its network with smaller rival Open Fiber.

(*) ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility said on Thursday it will increase its stake in Enel Chile by up to 3%.

ATLANTIA

An Italian court in Genoa found that motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia applied pressure on officials at a sister maintenance firm to falsify safety reports for several bridges to save money for parent company Atlantia.

(*) UNICREDIT

The Chief Executive of Italy’s largest lender has warned that incentivising banks to do more green lending poses a threat to financial stability, Financial Times said.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM, CARIGE

Banca Mediolanum is committed to underwriting part of the new subordinated bonds troubled Italian lender Banca Carige is set to issue as part of its rescue plan, chairman Ennio Doris said on Wednesday.

MEDIASET

Mediaset offered Vivendi to stay on as a shareholder of the broadcaster with nearly 30% in return for the French group dropping legal claims against the Italian broadcaster, according to a source close to the negotiations between the two groups.

The source said that Vivendi rejected the proposal. Vivendi declined to comment.

ASTALDI

An Italian court has appointed Enrico Proia as judicial commissioner as part of the ongoing creditor protection procedure of the troubled builder replacing Vincenzo Ioffredi, who resigned earlier this week.

NVP

Mobile direction services company NVP debuts on AIM segment.

SANLORENZO

Yacht maker Sanlorenzo IPO ends.

DIARY

Rome, Cabinet meeting (1930 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends last day of trilateral forum by Italian employers’ association Confindustria

Rome, event to celebrate 10-year high-speed train anniversary of Italian state railways Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli, FS CEO Gianfranco Battisti and Chairman Gianluigi Castelli (1800 GMT).

Rome, 5G conference ends (0800 GMT); Expected attendees include Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia, Defense Minister Undersecretary Angelo Tofalo, Industry Ministry Undersecretary Mirella Liuzzi, Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi.

Rome, conference on “The security implications of the global race for technological superiority”; Fincantieri Giampiero Massolo delivers opening address (0930 GMT);

Milan, UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah meets Cattolica University students on “Italian banks, European Union and technological innovation” (1600 GMT).

Milan, FITD-Interbank deposit protection fund holds Management Committee meeting to preliminary examine Banca Popolare di Bari situation (1030 GMT).

