Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 6

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 12.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia, whose top shareholder is France’s Vivendi, said on Tuesday it would look into whether a separation of its fixed line network was needed to address competition concerns from Italian authorities.

The company said its ‍preliminary 2018 budget confirmed the guidance announced with the approval of 2017-2019 business plan​

SNAM

The gas grid company said on Tuesday that the regulatory authority approved 2018 allowed revenues for transport, dispatching and metering businesses set at 1,947 million euro​s.

BANCA CARIGE

Capital increase ends.

GAMING GROUP GAMENET

Expected to debut on main segment.

FERROVIE NORD MILANO

The board of the regional railway group has approved the creation of a joint-venture with local public transportation groups ATB Mobilità and Brescia Mobilità, it said on Tuesday.

