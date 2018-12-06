Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told AdnKronos newswire he will be meeting the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday with the government’s new “proposal” on the 2019 budget.

Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini holds news conference with Education Minister Marco Bussetti at Chamber of Deputies (1000 GMT); attends forum organised by Italy news agency ANSA (1600 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Giuseppe Tria and African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina attend seminar on “Africa. Challenges and Opportunities: Italy and the African Development Bank” (0930 GMT).

Venice, OECD starts conference on “Unleashing the Transformative Power of Culture and Creativity for Local Development”, OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria and EU Commissioner for Education, Youth, Sport and Culture Tibor Navracsics deliver opening address (0800 GMT); to Dec. 7.

MEDIOBANCA

The major shareholders of influential Italian investment house Mediobanca agreed to create a new consultation agreement to replace the pact currently binding them.

TELECOM ITALIA

Board meeting in Rome.

ENEL

“2018 World Energy Outlook” with Executive Director International Energy Agency Fatih Birol, CEO Francesco Starace (1330 GMT).

JUVENTUS, AMPLIFON, MEDIASET, BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Juventus and Amplifon are to replace Mediaset and Banca Mediolanum in Italy’s blue chip index as of Dec 27.

ENERTRONICA

Renewable energy and energy efficiency group Enertronica has signed a commercial JV with PowerChina for EPC business regarding the construction of a 200 MW solar plant in Latin America.

GRUPPO WASTE ITALIA

A court approved Composition With Creditors of Unit Waste Italia.

IPO

Italian Exhibition Group said it had pulled its IPO on unfavourable market conditions.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................