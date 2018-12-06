Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told AdnKronos newswire he would be meeting European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday with the government’s new “proposal” on the 2019 budget.

Italy’s government will on Thursday make a final assessment of the costs of the main measures contained in its 2019 budget, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said.

MEDIOBANCA

The major shareholders of influential Italian investment house Mediobanca agreed to create a new consultation agreement to replace the pact currently binding them.

(*) BANCO BPM

Italy’s third-largest bank has called an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Monday to pick the buyer of an up to 8.6 billion euro bad loan portfolio and a stake in its debt collection business, Il Messaggero reported. The paper said Credito Fondiario-Elliott were ahead in the race after raising their bid two days ago. Banco BPM met with doBank-Fortress on Wednesday and is meeting with CRC-TPG-Prelios on Thursday though they have all but dropped out of the process.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Top shareholder Vivendi is ready to call a shareholder meeting if the company’s board on Thursday fails to approved a similar request put forward by Vivendi-nominated directors with backing from the company’s auditors and a group of investors including BlackRock which are unhappy with former CEO Amos Genish’s dismissal, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) SAFILO GROUP

Top shareholder HAL has already taken up 41 percent of the Italian eyewear group’s 150 million euro capital increase, as planned, and is ready to buy any unsold shares at certain conditions, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) ASTALDI

Fortress and Sound Point Capital are ready to provide 270 million euros in financing to the ailing Italian builder at a yield of just below 11 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. France’s Vinci is only interested in part of Astaldi’s order portfolio, leaving Salini Impregilo and IHI as the only two bidders, the paper said.

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP

La Stampa daily quoted Blackstone sources as saying the Italian publisher risks paying damages worth more than 100 million euros if it lost a lawsuit over the sale of its former Milanese headquarters. The paper said Blackstone lawyers expected a reply from RCS to the lawsuit’s notice in January and a trial within a few months after that.

JUVENTUS, AMPLIFON, MEDIASET, BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Juventus and Amplifon are to replace Mediaset and Banca Mediolanum in Italy’s blue-chip index as of Dec 27.

ENERTRONICA

Renewable energy and energy efficiency group Enertronica has signed a commercial JV with PowerChina for EPC business regarding the construction of a 200 MW solar plant in Latin America.

GRUPPO WASTE ITALIA

A court approved Composition With Creditors of Unit Waste Italia.

IPO

Italian Exhibition Group said it had pulled its IPO on unfavourable market conditions.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................