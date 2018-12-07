Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 7

POLITICS (*) Italy’s ruling coalition 5-Star Movement wants Economy Minister Giovanni Tria to step down, Italian daily La Stampa said on Friday without citing sources.

Italy’s government is scheduled to meet in Rome (1900 GMT)

A confidence vote in the lower house of Italian parliament on the 2019 budget is likely to be held on Friday, after the government called it to help accelerate its passage.

Prime Minister Conte said it is necessary to find a solution with the European Commission on the budget for next year, though relationships with Brussels are “complicate”.

Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said that an analysis of the main 2019 budget items shows that they will cost less than expected, adding that what is important to Brussels is that debt come down.

Venice, OECD ends conference on “Unleashing the Transformative Power of Culture and Creativity for Local Development” with OECD CRT Foundation Secretary General Massimo Lapucci (0830 GMT); Economy Minister Giovanni Tria and OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria deliver closing address.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October retail sales data (0900 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in November (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases November data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco attends conference on “From the South to the World: Voices and Success Stories” in Naples (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 12.

COMPANIES (*) FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plans to build Jeep sport-utility vehicles in a new plant in Detroit and has chosen a site, although the timing of the opening is uncertain, a source familiar with the plans told Reuters.

TELECOM ITALIA

The board which took place on Wednesday did not called a shareholders’ meeting to appoint the company’s auditor, a source said.

ASTALDI

The Italian builder is talking to Fortress and other alternative lenders to secure 70 million euros ($80 million) of immediate bridge funding in a race to stay afloat, three sources said on Thursday. [nL8N1YB5EY}

(*) BANCA CARIGE

Referring to the lender’s aim of finding a tie-up partner next year, La Stampa cited CEO Fabio Innocenzi as saying a merger with a bank outside Carige’s home region of Liguria would be better for synergies. said it would be better if the bank a merger

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO

Salini Impregilo unit Lane wins two contracts for $460 million in the U.S.

RECORDATI

The Italian drugmaker has co-opted onto the board three new non-indipendent and executive directors after three board members resigned. Giampiero Mazza has been appointed chairman of the Board of Directors. The company has called a shareholders’ meeting on Feb. 5, 2019 to appoint a new board of directors. .

NOVA RE

The Italian real estate investment trust has agreed to buy three hotel properties in the northern cities of Verona, Bologna and Vicenza for 23.3 million euros.

