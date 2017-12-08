Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

DEBT

Italy on Thursday bought back 450 million euros of its May 2019 zero-coupon bond.

POLITICS

Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement supports the European Union and wants significant law-making powers transferred from governments to the European Parliament, its leader Luigi Di Maio told Reuters.

COMPANIES

ATLANTIA

Spain’s government on Thursday asked the country’s stock market regulator to revoke the authorisation it gave in October for Atlantia’s 16-billion-euro ($18.88 billion) takeover bid for Spanish toll-road operator Abertis.

BANKS

Financial regulators reached a long-sought deal on Thursday to harmonize global banking rules, capping a decade-long effort to make banks more resilient although falling short of their own initial hopes.

MEDIASET

Chairman Fedele Confalonieri told reporters on the sideline of an event on Thursday he hoped the broadcaster would be able to resolve its dispute with France’s Vivendi over a collapsed pay-TV deal by Dec. 19, when a Milan court is due to hold a hearing over damages claims.

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group said on Thursday it had received preliminary non-binding bids for its Persidera unit and potential buyers were now looking at the financial data of the company.

