Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 9

ECONOMY

The Italian state is ready to take an 18% stake in the troubled Ilva steel plant in southern Italy through a public agency, newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Sunday, citing a draft proposal to save the factory (*) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli have made “initial institutional contacts” with China to see if Chinese steel giants would be interested in Ilva, La Stampa reported, adding that the first feedback is “positive”.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said in an interview with public broadcaster RAI on Sunday that Italy’s priorities for euro zone economic reform include a common unemployment insurance scheme and the exclusion of green investments from budget deficit calculations. Italy is also determined to block proposals for limits or risk-weighting to banks’ holding of government bonds, he said.

OECD releases October composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

CREDITO EMILIANO

The bank’s general manager Nazzareno Gregori told Corriere della Sera - L’Economia in an interview on Monday that it would not rule out an acquisition and opportunities could arise in 2020. He said however that the bank was not interested in either Monte dei Paschi di Siena nor Carige. Gregori also said the bank should close 2019 “a tad higher than our forecasts” and was upbeat about annual results being better than 2018.

SAFILO

The eywear maker bought a 70% stake in Californian brand Bllenders Eyewear, it said on Monday. The enterprise value of the whole acquisition target is $90 million.

(*) ATLANTIA

A government decision on whether to revoke the company’s motorway concession may be delayed until next year, Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday.

FIAT

Fiat Chrysler has lodged an appeal with Europe’s top court against an EU order to pay 30 million euros ($33 million) in Luxembourg back-taxes, seeking to overturn a lower tribunal ruling backing EU antitrust regulators, the company said on Saturday

MEDIASET

A Milan judge could wait until early next year before deciding on Vivendi’s request to suspend a corporate reorganisation at the Italian broadcaster, two legal sources said after a closed-door hearing on Friday.

ALITALIA

Italy’s industry ministry appointed on Friday a new temporary administrator for Alitalia, after his three predecessors ended their mandate without finding a solution for the struggling airline.

JUVENTUS FC, SS LAZIO

Lazio came from behind to beat Juventus 3-1 and hand the Turin side their first defeat of the season on Saturday.

AS ROMA

Serie A leaders Inter Milan failed to score for the first time this season as they were held to a 0-0 draw by AS Roma at San Siro on Friday.

DIARY

Rome, “Progress and Challenges of Non-financial Defined Contribution Pension Schemes” book presentation with Austrian central bank Governor Robert Holzmann, Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Daniele Franco; Labor Minister Nunzia Catalfo delivers closing address (0930 GMT).

Rome, “Rome Investment Forum” starts (0900 GMT); ends on Dec. 10. Expected attendees include Open Fiber Chairman Franco Bassanini, EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri.

