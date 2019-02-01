Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 1

MILANO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria on Thursday said the country’s response its decline into recession in the second half of last year must be to increase public investment, adding that all European Union countries should seek to bolster growth.

ECONOMY

HIS Markit releases January PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases January car sales data (1700 GMT).

January state sector borrowing requirement data.

AUTOGRILL

Edizione, the holding company of the Benetton family, has proposed that Goldman Sachs executive Paolo Zannoni become chairman of Italy’s Autogrill, the travel caterer said on Thursday.

FERRARI

Ferrari expects growth in core earnings to accelerate to 10 percent this year and Chief Executive Louis Camilleri said he might raise targets for 2020, betting on new models and special editions at premium prices to lure customers.

BREAKINGVIEWS: Louis Camilleri can’t resist the urge to tinker. The Ferrari chief executive sent the carmaker’s shares up 12 percent on Thursday after bullish remarks about expected performance. That’s great - the constant chopping and changing less so.

(*) ENI

In less than 12 months Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi has turned the Middle East from a sideshow to a strategic hub for the Italian energy major. And the shift is not over.

LAZIO

Italian soccer club Lazio said on Thursday it has signed an agreement to loan Caldeira from Genoa.

LEONARDO

Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition, are putting the brakes on plans to buy some U.S. warplanes as part of broader plans to replace the German military’s 85 ageing Tornado fighter jets.

Sources familiar with the process say the ministry wanted to split the order between the Eurofighter Typhoon - built by Airbus, Britain’s BAE Systems and Italy’s Leonardo - and the U.S.-built Lockheed Martin F-35, or potentially the Boeing BA.N F/A-18.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Albania’s Competition Authority said on Thursday it will investigate whether the country’s four biggest banks restricted competition from 2016 to 2018. Turkish-owned National Commercial Bank, the subsidiaries of Austria’s Raiffeisen and Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo and Albanian-owned Credins Bank control 68 percent of the Albanian market.

FIAT CHRYSLER (*) General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Thursday they plan to resume normal operations after they were forced to cancel shifts at plants in Michigan over concerns about the state’s natural gas supply.

(*) BPER BANCA, UNIPOL BANCA

The board of BPER Banca is expected to examine the terms of a possible offer for Unipol Banca at a meeting on Feb. 7 along with full-year results, MF said. The bidder is looking at an offer of between 260-280 million euros, to be paid in cash, the paper added.

(*) DIASORIN

The company said it had launched FDA-cleared liaison Calprotectin test in the U.S. market.

LONGINO & CARDENAL

Presents 2019 news (1600 GMT), followed by meeting with CEO Riccardo Uleri in Milan (1830 GMT).

WM CAPITAL

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1130 GMT).

Board meetings on preliminary FY results: AEFFE (revenues); CERVED GROUP.

DIARY

Milan, Cattolica University holds round-table discission on “Holders of Managerial Power: Myths and Reality of the Boards of Directors” with Cattolica Assicurazioni CEO Alberto Minali, Snam General Counsel Marco Reggiani (1400 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:............................... (Reporting By Viviana Venturi)