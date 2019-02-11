Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 11

MILANO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

A centre-right coalition, including the League, one the two ruling parties in Rome, won local elections in Abruzzo region with 49 percent of votes, according preliminary data reported by RAI national TV. The League was the first party, with 28 of votes. Its coalition partner 5-Star movement, which was running alone, got 19 percent of votes.

Italy’s ruling coalition is considering a way to use part of the country’s gold reserves, which are under the custody of the Bank of Italy, to avoid a budget correction for this year and a VAT increase in 2010, daily La Stampa said.

Italy’s populist leaders on Saturday promised to replace top officials at the country’s central bank, who they said must pay for failing to prevent a spate of banking scandals in which thousands lost their savings.

Economy Minister Giovanni Tria on Saturday reiterated the importance of kick-starting investments in infrastructures to revive Italy’s flagging economy. In an interview with La Stampa he said he was in favour of the contested TAV high-speed railway project between Italy and France.

ECONOMY

OECD releases December composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases December data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank said on Friday it comfortably meets the capital requirements set by the European Central Bank after the SREP.

(*) UNICREDIT

The ECB has requested the lender a total SREP capital requirement of 13.57 percent at group level for this year, the bank said. Pillar 2 requirement was set at 2.00 percent.

(*) BANCO BPM

The ECB has requested the lender a total SREP capital requirement of 10.25 percent at group level for this year, Banco BPM said, adding the ECB cut its Pillar 2 requirement by 25 basis points to 2.25 percent.

(*) UBI BANCA

The ECB has set a total SREP capital requirement of 10.25 percent for this year, unchanged from 2018, the bank said. ECB’s decision includes a Pillar 2 requirement of 2.25 percent, it added.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI

Italy’s government is considering options to avoid an eventual new state intervention in case the bank fails to issue an expected 750 million euro subordinated bond, Affari&Finanza / La Repubblica said.

BANCA CARIGE (*) A possible conflict of interest could arise for KPMG in a potential sale of Carige’s NPLs loans to Italian state-owned bad loan manager SGA, as KPMG is adviser both for the bank and SGA, Affari&Finanza / La Repubblica reported.

Chamber of Deputies examines law decree on Banca Carige.

Carige’s stocks are suspended from trading.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Board meeting on anticipation of FY results (0900 GMT).

RECORDATI

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

D’AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

D’amico International Shipping said on Friday its board will propose to shareholders a capital increase of up to $60 million.

BANCA IFIS

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

BANCA POPOLARE SONDRIO

Board meeting on FY results.

DOBANK

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

ALFIO BARDOLLA TRAINING GROUP

Board meeting to approve 2019 budget.

