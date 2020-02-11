Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy’s former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Monday threatened a no-confidence motion against his own justice minister, posing a fresh risk to the survival of the fractious ruling coalition.

ECONOMY

Italy’s parliamentary budget watchdog (UPB) said on Monday it expects GDP to grow just 0.2% in 2020, far below its previous 0.5% forecast and the 0.6% rate officially targeted by the government in September.

Bank of Italy releases December data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

MONCLER

Shopper numbers at Moncler stores in China have plunged 80% since the country’s coronavirus outbreak, the Italian luxury puffer jacket maker said on Monday, joining other high-end brands in warning of a big hit from the epidemic.

MEDIASET - A Dutch court will decide on a request by France’s Vivendi to suspend a planned reorganisation at Italian broadcaster Mediaset on February 24, two sources said on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Moody’s announced on Monday the completion of a periodic review of ratings of Telecom Italia. It said TIM’s Ba1 CFR reflected, among other things, a possible acceleration in 5G rollout due to its network sharing agreement with Vodafone and concerns related to the company’s corporate governance and the entry of Iliad in the Italian market and the continued need for the company to invest in full-fiber technology.

Fitch Ratings assigned a first-time National Long-Term Rating of ‘AAA(bra)’ to TIM Participacoes.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s BMPS.MI debt rating could be upgraded by Fitch if the lender manages to complete a planned sale of bad loans without eating into its capital base excessively, the ratings agency said on Monday.

SAFILO - The Italian eyewear maker said on Monday it had bought a 61.34% stake in U.S. based sunglass designer Prive Revaux for 67.5 million dollars.

FINECOBANK

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1230 GMT).

BANCA IFIS

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Board meeting on FY results (0900 GMT), followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

DIARY

Naples, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli and University Minister Gaetano Manfredi deliver closing address at a conference on “Meeting the future” (1200 GMT).

Rome, welfare institute INPS signs agreement with Policlinico Gemelli Foundation with President Pasquale Tridico, Health Minister Roberto Speranza, Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo (1000 GMT).

Rome, Health Minister Roberto Speranza speaks before Chamebr of Deputies on Coronavirus (1330 GMT).

Milan, Eurizon Capital SGR presents 2019 results with CEO Tommaso Corcos (1000 GMT).

