Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 12

ECONOMY

Italy’s ruling League party has drafted a law proposal which would eventually allow the government to sell the country’s gold reserves through a change to the constitution.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis called on Monday for the independence of financial supervisors to be preserved after the Italian government stepped up pressure on the country’s central bank.

Italy’s economy will shrink by 0.3 percent this year, JPMorgan analysts said, in the gloomiest forecast by a major U.S. bank for the euro zone’s third-biggest economy.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES (*) ALITALIA

Delta, possibly flanked by easyJet, is likely to be picked this week for exclusive negotiations on the rescue of ailing carrier Alitalia, according to La Stampa. Il Messaggero also said that the Rome government prefers Delta and easyJet’s plan for Alitalia to that of rival bidder Lufthansa.

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO

The building company’s board is epxected to meet on Tuesday to fine-tune a binding offer to rescue troubled rival Astaldi, according to Il Messaggero. The offer, which must be approved by Astaldi’s creditor banks, includes a 280 million euro capital increase reserved for Salini in cash.

(*) UBI

Andrea Moltrasio, chairman of UBI’s supervisory board, has written a letter to shareholders to say he wants to leave the bank.

PRYSMIAN

Cable maker Prysmian said on Monday it could have to pay a fine of up to 96 million euros ($108 million) in an antitrust case opened in Brazil in 2011.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Morgan Stanley helds 5.891 percent potential stake in Italian lender Creval as of Feb. 1, according to a filing published by Italy’s market watchdog on Monday.

JUVENTUS

Juventus have signed a contract with Arsenal’s midfielder Aaron Ramsey, the Italian soccer club said on Monday confirming a previous report by the BBC.

SPRINTITALY

Board meeting on FY results (July 1-Dec. 31, 2018).

ELICA

Board meeting on Q4 results, followed by conference call.

SABAF

Board meeting on Q4 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, conference on 5G and digital technology with Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico, Google Public Policy Manager Enrico Bellini, Culture Ministry Undersecretary Gianluca Vacca (0900 GMT).

Milan, Moncler holds news conference “Moncler genius... loci” with Chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini (1000 GMT).

