Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 13

ECONOMY

Treasury sells 1.75-2.25 billion euros 0.05% BTP bonds due Jan. 15, 2023 and 2.25-2.75 billion euros 0.85% BTP bonds due Jan. 15, 2027. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

(*) The EU Commission is set to lower its forecast for Italy’s 2020 GDP growth to 0.3% from 0.4% when it publishes its new estimates on Thursday, la Repubblica and La Stampa reported.

TELECOM ITALIA

The media group is close to picking private equity firm KKR to help it acquire wholesale fibre carrier Open Fiber, Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the matter. KKR is also open to purchasing a minority stake in TIM’s landline network, which it values at 7.0-7.5 billion euros, it said.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank said on Wednesday it had sold 1.25 billion euros of Additional Tier 1 bonds which completed its AT1 issuance needs for the year. Strong demand from more than 500 investors allowed UniCredit to price the bond at a 3.875% coupon, among the lowest AT1 coupons ever paid in euros.

CERVED

The Italian financial group posted on Wednesday a 13.7% increase in 2019 revenues and an 11% increase in adjusted core profit.

UBI BANCA

A consultation pact among shareholders holding in aggregate around 18% of the lender is open to evaluating potential M&A deals but only if they create value, one of the pact’s representatives said on Wednesday.

ILLIMITY

CEO Corrado Passera told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview the banking start-up would meet its 2020 profit goal of around 50 million euros after swinging to a profit in the last quarter of 2019.

JUVENTUS

The Serie A football club said it had reached a sponsorship agreement with Allianz worth a total of 103.1 million euros, to be added on top of existing agreements.

DOVALUE

Board meeting on FY results.

EDISON

Board meeting on FY results.

UNIPOL GROUP and UNIPOLSAI

Board meeting on preliminary FY results (press release on Feb. 14).

DIARY

Rome, cabinet meeting (1500 GMT)

Rome, Italy’s state auditors Corte dei Conti holds opening ceremony for new judicial year with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (0900 GMT).

Rome, LUISS University holds annual prize-giving ceremony with ECB Executive Board Fabio Panetta (1900 GMT)

Rome, UCID-Christian Union of entrepreneurs and managers holds 73rd anniversary celebration with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (1400 GMT)

Rome, meeting on 2023 agenda on “Growth and sustainable development” with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (1630 GMT).

Milan, Moody’s Investors Service holds conference on “Credit Trends 2020” (0800 GMT)

