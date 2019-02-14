Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 14

MILANO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Wednesday he did not think the bank’s autonomy was under attack, but added that there was confusion about where responsibilities lay.

European Central Bank member Ignazio Visco said on Wednesday Italy already had a law covering the country’s gold reserves after a ruling coalition party put forward a bill to establish that the precious metal belonged to the state.

ASTALDI, SALINI IMPREGILO

Astaldi due to present debt repayment plan by Thursday.

Italian infrastructure group Salini Impregilo hopes to present an offer for the construction assets of rival Astaldi by Thursday, Salini’s Chief Executive Pietro Salini said on Wednesday.

ENI

Board meeting on preliminary FY results (press release on Feb. 15).

PIRELLI & C

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

BPER BANCA

Moody’s has changed the outlook on the long-term deposit and issuer ratings of BPER Banca to positive from negative, the ratings agency said, citing BPER’s decision to buy Unipol Banca. Moody’s also placed the b1 adjusted baseline credit assessment and and the long-term and short-term deposit ratings of Unipol Banca on review for upgrade.

BPER BANCA, BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

BPER Banca and Banca Popolare di Sondrio have won an auction to buy 39.99 percent in Arca Holding held by Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, raising their stakes in the company to 57.06 percent and 36.83 percent, respectively. The deal’s total value is 137.99 million euros ($155.60 million).

MASSIMO ZANETTI

Italy’s Massimo Zanetti Beverage said on Wednesday it had signed a deal to buy Portugal’s Cafes Nandi in a move to boost coffee production in the country.

JUVENTUS

The soccer club plans no other bond issue at present and no capital increases are foreseen, CFO Marco Re said on Wednesday.

RENO DE MEDICI

Board meeting on Q4 results.

CEMENTIR

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

EDISON

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

GUALA CLOSURES GROUP

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (0930 GMT).

BIODUE

Board meeting on preliminary FY results (0800 GMT).

GEFRAN

Board meeting on preliminary FY results (0900 GMT).

M&A, ALITALIA

Italy’s state-controlled railways Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) said on Wednesday it would start negotiations with Delta Air Lines and easyJet to draft a rescue plan for struggling carrier Alitalia.

Italy is willing to support the creation of a “New Alitalia” in the latest attempt to help revive the struggling carrier, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

DIARY

Rome, recurrence of the Lateran Pacts and the Concordat with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (1500 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends opening ceremony at 42nd session af Board of Governors of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (0830 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet meeting expected with text on regional autonomies.

Rome, Deputy Prime Minsiter and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio meets Alitalia trade unions (1030 GMT).

Rome, annual presentation of the report on ‘mafia’ in agriculture sector with think-tank Eurispes President Gian Maria Fara, Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Italy’s biggest farmers body Coldiretti Head Ettore Prandini (0830 GMT).

Rome, end of two-day conference by transport association ASSTRA on public transports (0830 GMT); expected attendees include Public Administration Ministry Undersecretary Mattia Fantinati, ASSTRA President Andrea Gibelli, Trenitalia CEO Orazio Iacono; Economy Ministry Undersecreatary Massimo Garavaglia to be interviewed; Infrastructure and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli expected to deliver closing remarks.

Milan, “2019 Italian Debt Capital Market Forum” (0800 GMT).

