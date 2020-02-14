Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 14

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

(*) POLITICS

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi warned on Thursday the government could collapse after his small centrist party boycotted a cabinet meeting over a contested justice reform.

ECONOMY

The European Commission said on Thursday it expects Italy’s economy to grow just 0.3% in 2020 following a shock fall in national output late last year, below its previous 0.4% forecast and the 0.6% rate Rome said in September was its target.

Italy’s new appointee to the European Central Bank’s board Fabio Panetta said on Thursday he expected a decision on the ECB’s new policy strategy at the end of this year.

ISTAT releases December foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases December data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

TELECOM ITALIA.

Vodafone and TIM will have to offer concessions if they want to win European Union antitrust approval for their plan to merge their mobile tower infrastructure, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. (*) The board of TIM has been called for Feb. 27 for an illustration of management plans for an offer, along with partner KKR, for the whole of Open Fiber, Corriere della Sera said. (*) Vivendi supports the TIM CEO and remains committed as a long-term investor, several papers said, citing comments by the Vivendi CEO on a 2019 results conference call.

(*) ATLANTIA

State lender CDP or infrastructure fund F2i, or both together, could buy a stake in Atlantia’s motorway unit Autostrade, Il Corriere della Sera said.

(*) UNIPOLSAI

The insurer, whose full-year normalised net profit rose 3.2%, confirmed its 2019-2021 strategic plan targets. It proposed a dividend of 0.16 euros per share.

(*) UNIPOL GROUP

The group proposed a dividend on 2019 results of 0.28 euros a share after profits rose 73%.

(*) CREDEM

The bank is looking round for possible tie-ups but there is nothing on the table at the moment, the lender’s general manager Nazzareno Gregori told Il Sole 24 Ore. The idea of a buyback could be something to consider in the future, he said.

(*) ASCOPIAVE, ACSM-AGAM

Regional utility Ascopiave could have bought further shares in rival Acsm-Agam, increasing its stake to around 5 pct, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

DOVALUE

Italy’s top bad loan specialist said on Thursday its net profit stood at 38.3 million euros in 2019, including non-recurring items, down 24% year-on-year.

Conference call on FY2019 results (0930 GMT)

RECORDATI

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

UNIPOL GROUP and UNIPOLSAI

Release preliminary results, followed by conference call (1100 GMT).

DIARY

Brennero, Infrastructure and Transports Minister Paola De Micheli meets European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean.

Gioia Tauro, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte presents “Plan for Southern Italy” with Minister for the South Giuseppe Provenzano (1100 GMT).

Milan, Covivio presents 2019 results with Italian CEO Alexei Dal Pastro, Italian CFO Barbara Pivetta (1045 GMT).

Milan, Snam CEO Marco Alvera attends event (1130 GMT).

Rome, event in occasion of new lighting of Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica with Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, Acea Chairwoman Michaela Castelli (1800 GMT).

