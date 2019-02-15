Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 15

MILANO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases December data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Brunico, European Central Bank Senior Supervisor Ignazio Angeloni attends meeting on “The Future of Banking: Will European Banks Survive?” (1545 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s state holding CDP said on Thursday its board had approved the purchase of additional shares in Telecom Italia (TIM), in which it already owns around 5 percent. The statement did not provide details on the amount of additional shares whose purchase was approved. (*) Italian state lender CDP has authorisation to increase its stake in Telecom Italia to 10 percent within the next 12 months, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday. (*) Activist fund Elliott is ready to increase its stake of just under 10 percent to up to 14 percent to join forces with the CDP and oppose top shareholder Vivendi’s request to replace five board members at an AGM scheduled for March 29, la Repubblica said. (*) Vivendi has written down the value of its Telecom Italia shares accounted for under the equity method for 1.066 billion euros “to take into account the uncertainty affecting Telecom Italia’s governance”, the French media group said on Thursday.

PIRELLI

The Italian tyremaker on Thursday posted an 8.2 percent increase in 2018 adjusted operating profit before start-up costs as a shift towards higher margin tyres and cost cuts helped offset rising raw materials costs and currency swings.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Tiger Global Management raised its stake in the carmaker to 81.4 million shares - equal to a 5.3 percent stake - according to a SEC filing. (*) FCA, Ford and Volkswagen led a 4.6 percent decline in European car registrations in January, industry data showed, dampened by an economic slowdown in euro zone economies and consumer jitters over Brexit and trade. Fiat Chrysler sales fell by 14.9 percent.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

Between Dec. 22 and Jan. 8 around customers pulled out around 3 billion euros worth of deposits or about a third of the total , according to La Stampa and Secolo XIX.

ENI (*) Italian oil company Eni beat expectations with a 55 percent jump in fourth quarter profit as higher prices, mainly gas, offset a dip in production.

Holds conference call (1100 GMT).

BANKS (*) A planned extension of Italy’s state guarantee scheme which Rome devised to help banks offload bad loans is at risk, MF said, saying some members of the ruling League party would like it to be more expensive.

(*) EDISON

The company plans to invest 2 billion euros in Italy in 2019-2021, Chief Executive Marc Benayoun told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

ILPRA

Packaging sector company debuts on AIM segment.

Board meetings on FY results: BB BIOTECH (portfolio on Jan. 18), GIMA TT (preliminary), IMA (preliminary), WIIT.

M&A, ALITALIA

Ferrovie dello Stato managers and representatives from Delta and easyJet are expected to meet on Feb. 20 in London to discuss the Alitalia dossier, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

DIARY

Rome, President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attend state auditor judicial year inauguration ceremony (1030 GMT).

Milan, meeting organised by trade union CISL regional section of Lombardy on “Which Europe Do We Want? A More Established Institutional Structure, a New Relationship Between the European Union and the States, More Effective Decision-Making Processes” with Chamber of Deputies Budget Committee President Claudio Borghi (0830 GMT).

Rome, state railways Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) presents ‘Treno Verde 2019’ with Environment Minister Sergio Costa, FS CEO Gianfranco Battisti.

