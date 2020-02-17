Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte denied on Sunday he was looking to put together a new coalition after relations with the small Italia Viva party disintegrated. While the row between Renzi and Conte seems unlikely to trigger a political crisis any time soon, it underscores the difficulties the prime minister has in keeping a stable coalition after his first government made up of the 5-Star and the right-wing League party collapsed in August.

Italy said on Sunday it would evacuate citizens from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship being held under quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama, after 355 people from it were found to be infected with the virus.

CERVED

Swedish debt collector Intrum is in exclusive talks to buy the bad loan arm of Cerved, the Italian financial group said on Sunday, signalling the first major consolidation move in an industry where growth is easing after a boom.

(*) ATLANTIA

Florentino Perez, chairman of Spanish builder ACS, would be interested in buying Atlantia’s stake in Germany’s Hochtief were the Italian infrastructure group forced to raise cash due to the revocation of its motorway concession, L’Economia-Corriere della Sera reported adding Perez was also ready to request governance changes at Abertis to strengthen ACS’ position. The paper said foreign funds including some Atlantia shareholders had met with Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri to express concerns about the possible concession revocation.

MEDIASET

The head of publisher Bertelsmann said its TV arm RTL should be allowed to merge with German rival ProSiebenSat.1, to give them a fighting chance against U.S. streaming giants.

ProSieben has become the focus of takeover speculation after Italy’s Mediaset amassed a 15.1% stake in the Munich-based broadcaster towards the end of last year.

(*) BANCA GENERALI

CEO Gian Maria Mossa told L’Economia-Corriere della Sera on Monday that consolidation among network of financial advisers was unlikely because of valuation issues among different players and very different business models.

(*) CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

A governance clash at Italy’s fifth-biggest insurer has fuelled concerns among regulators and 18 officials are carrying out an on-site audit launched after the removal of CEO Alberto Minali, Corriere della Sera’s L’Economia reported on Monday.

GAMENET

Gamma Bidco - a vehicle owned by U.S. fund Apollo Global Management - owns 96.58% of the Italian gaming company after a tender offer.

UBI BANCA

Board meeting to approve a business plan to 2022. Followed by presentation to the press (1130 GMT) and to analysts (1300 GMT)

(*) JUVENTUS FC

Goals from Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado sent Juventus back to the top of the Serie A table with a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Brescia on Sunday.

(*) SS LAZIO

Lazio mounted a superb second-half comeback at the Olympic Stadium to beat Inter Milan 2-1 and move above Antonio Conte’s side into second place in Serie A on Sunday. (*) AS ROMA

Atalanta’s Mario Pasalic got the winner within seconds of coming off the bench as they took a huge step towards Champions League qualification by coming from behind to beat AS Roma 2-1 in Serie A on Saturday.

DIARY

Rome, Chamber of Deputies starts examination of ‘Milleproroghe’ law decree; expected to be approved with vote of confidence during this week.

Rome, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte holds meetings with key ministers over the government’s 2023 agenda

