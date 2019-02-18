Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 18

MILANO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement has called an online vote to decide whether or not to block a possible kidnapping trial against Matteo Salvini, their coalition ally and leader of the hard-right League party.

The vote will be held on Monday from 0900 GMT to 1800 GMT, 5-Star said on its blog on Sunday. The result will dictate how the movement’s senators will vote on Tuesday in a committee that could block the Sicilian probe.

On Friday, a prominent member of the League said Italy should leave the European Union unless there is a decisive shift towards populist parties in European Parliament elections in May. Salvini and a leading lawmaker from the 5-Star Movement denied there were any plans to leave the EU.

ECONOMY

Credit rating agency Fitch slashed its forecast for Italy’s economic growth this year to 0.3 percent from its December estimate of 1.1 percent, the agency said on Friday. 06

MEDIASET

Top shareholder Fininvest, the investment holding of the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, has increased its stake in the Italian broadcaster by 0,43 percent, Mediaset said on Friday. Fininvest holding rose to 44.16 percent of Mediaset’s share capital and to 45.88 of its voting rights.

SNAM

Board meeting on FY results (press release on Feb. 19)

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy’s Acutis family is considering selling Vittoria, an insurer active mainly in the non-life business which was taken private lat year, la Repubblica A&F reported on Monday. The paper cited Intesa as a possible buyer but added the bank had not examined the deal.

TOD’S

Founder and top shareholder Diego Della Valle told the Wall Street Journal in an interview at the weekend that he had no intention of selling the luxury goods group.

BPER BANCA

CEO Alessandro Vandelli reiterated in an interview with Corriere della Sera’s Monday supplement L’Economia that BPER is not interested in taking over Carige.

(*) UBI BANCA

CEO Victor Massiah reiterated in an interview with la Repubblica A&F on Monday that UBI intended to play an active role in an upcoming round of consolidation in the banking industry but any deal “must add value and the governance set-up must be clear.”

INWIT

Board meeting on FY results.

DIARY

Milan, European Commission chief negotiator on Brexit Michel Barnier gives speech on “Europe After Brexit. Shaping a New Era” at Bocconi University (1330 GMT).

Pomigliano D’Arco, conference on “Leonardo Aerostructurea: Innovate the Present Looking to the Future” with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, Leonardo Chairman Giovanni De Gennaro, CEO Alessandro Profumo (0900 GMT).

Milan, news conference to present ‘Cristiano Tosi Foundation’ with Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti, Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna, AC Milan Foundation President Paolo Scaroni, Milan ASRugby President Sergio Carnovali (0945 GMT).

