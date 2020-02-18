Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI BANCA

Intesa Sanpaolo on Monday kicked off a long-awaited consolidation wave among Italian banks with a shock move, launching a surprise takeover bid on smaller rival UBI Banca.

BPER BANCA, UNIPOLSAI

Italy’s BPER said on Monday it would fund the acquisition of bank branches ceded as part of the Intesa takeover bid on UBI Banca with a rights issue of up to 1 billion euros.

ENI

The Italian government is leaning towards reappointing Claudio Descalzi as CEO of state-controlled oil firm Eni, provided he will work with a new board to speed up efforts to cut carbon emissions, four senior political sources told Reuters.

RETELIT

Retelit signed a contract to buy Brennercom for 52 million euros.

CAMPARI GROUP

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

FINECOBANK

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Italian and Russian Foreign Affairs Ministers Luigi Di Maio and Sergey Lavrov and Defence Ministers Lorenzo Guerini and Sergey Shoygu meet; followed by joint news conference (1300 GMT).

Rome, Italy’s biggest farmers body Coldiretti presents project on “Seasonal work, dignity and legality” with Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova, Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo, Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese (1400 GMT).

Milan, Pininfarina Foundation celebrates 90th anniversary with Chairman Paolo Pininfarina, CEO Silvio Pietro Angori, Innovation Minister Paola Pisano, FIA President Jean Todt (1000 GMT).

Milan, womenswear fashion shows start; end on Feb. 24.

Milan, Schroders holds roadshow.

