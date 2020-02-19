Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

COMPANIES (*) UBI BANCA, INTESA SANPAOLO

A board meeting of the the fifth-largest Italian lender is expected to discuss a 4.9 billion euro takeover bid by Intesa Sanpaolo on Wednesday..

A group of Ubi shareholders, who owns a 18% stake in the Italian bank, judges the Intesa Sanpaolo bid negatively, Il Messaggero reported, citing a source close to the shareholder group known as Car. (*) CAMPARI

The Italian spirits group said it planned to move its registered office to the Netherlands and introduce an enhanced loyalty share scheme, in a move aimed at increasing the Italian spirits group M&A opportunities.

An enhanced loyalty share scheme is key to opening the Italian group to strategic alliances, also with bigger companies, Campari Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz told Il Corriere della Sera. In the interview the chief executive added that the group can now think of “operations worth several billions”.

FERRARI

The luxury carmaker said on Tuesday the board had proposed a dividend of 1.13 euro per share on 2019 results.

(*) SNAM, ITALGAS

The Italian gas infrastructure group, together with Belgium’s Fluxys and Spain’s Enagas, is considering bidding for Greek gas distribution network Depa Infrastracture, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Italgas is also looking at the dossier, the Italian daily added.

JUVENTUS

The Turin-based club said on Tuesday it had sold midfielder Emre Can to Borussia Dortmund for 25 million euros.

(*) ALITALIA

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has agreed to wait until the end of May to decide on the bridge loans the state has given the carrier.

MEDIOBANCA

Shareholders’ pact meeting on H1 results.

PIRELLI

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, 2020-2022 industrial plan (1030 GMT), followed by news conference (1530 GMT).

TENARIS

Board meeting on Q4 and FY results.

TERNA

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks before Senate (0830 GMT) and Chamber of Deputies (1500 GMT) ahead of EU extraordinary Council meeting to be held on Feb. 20.

Rome, Chamber of Deputies due to hold confidence vote on ‘Milleproroghe’ decree (1130); question time (1500).

Milan, Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Alessandra Perrazzelli attends Italian banking association ABI steering committee meeting (0900 GMT).

Milan, Telecom Italia (TIM) Chairman Salvatore Rossi attends conference on “Reason and common sense. Dangers and hopes for our Country” (1700 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................