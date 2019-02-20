Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 20

MILANO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini rules out any need for a possible budget correction, he told Il Messaggero in an interview published on Wednesday.

POLITICS

An Italian Senate committee voted on Tuesday to block an investigation into accusations of kidnapping against Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini over his decision to hold 150 migrants on board a ship for five days last August.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer up to 1.25 billion euros in five- and 10-year inflation-linked bonds at auction on Feb. 22, as well up to 2.25 billion euros in zero-coupon bonds.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italian state lender CDP has raised its stake in the telecoms group to just above 5 percent and could increase it further depending on the new business plan Telecom will present this week, a source familiar with the matter said. (*) The CDP has raised its stake to 5.03 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

Tim Participacoes is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to 6 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 6 cents to 7 cents per share. (*) The phone group’s new business plan to be presented on Thursday will not include any extraordinary measures around the network such as a spin-off, but will indicate plans discuss with others ways to collaborate, several papers said. (*) CEO Luigi Gubitosi will seek to cut debt to around 22 billion euros by the end of 2021 from 25 billion euros, La Repubblica said.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

State-owned bad loan manager SGA is preparing an offer for Carige’s non-performing loans and could be flanked by Fonspa, Il Messaggero said. Definite offers are due this Friday, the paper added.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT, MONTE DEI PASCHI, BANCO BPM

Italy’s tax police have carried out a seizure order for more than 700 million euros ($794 million) as part of a probe targeting the country’s top four banks over alleged fraudulent diamond sales, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank’s top shareholder is set to ask for the confirmation of Gian Maria Gros-Pietro as the lender’s chairman, MF said.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

FCA said on Tuesday the new 2019 Ram heavy duty pickup truck would have a starting retail price of $33,395, plus $1,695 destination fee.

ATLANTIA

The infrastructure group said independent board member Monica Mondardini had stepped down with immediate effect.

(*) BF

Carlo De Benedetti is negotiating, via his holding company, the sale of his 9.4 percent stake in BF Spa, MF said. Fondazione Cariplo and CDP Equity could pick up the stake, the paper added.

SESA

Italy’s Sesa said on Tuesday it had bought Germany’s PBU CAD-Systeme for 3.8 million euros.

TENARIS

Board meeting on FY results.

NEOSPERIENCE

Digital customer experience software vendor company Neosperience debuts on AIM segment.

COVIVIO

Board meeting on FY results.

DIARY

European Commission International Cooperation and Development Director General Stefano Manservisi speaks before Chamber of Deputies (1300 GMT).

Senate Finance Committee meets on measures for supporting Banca Carige (shares currently suspended from trading)

Foreign Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi and Valentino Spa CEO Stefano Sassi attend event at LUISS University (0930 GMT).

Technology infrastructures and services for the financial sector company SIA holds news conference to present 2019-2021 industrial plan with CEO Nicola Cordone (1030 GMT).

Book presentation with Piaggio Chairman Roberto Colaninno, GEDI Gruppo Editoriale Chairman Marco De Benedetti, Poste Italiane Chairwoman Maria Bianca Farina (1400 GMT)

