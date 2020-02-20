Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Former prime minister Matteo Renzi threatened on Wednesday a showdown in the Italian government over a long-contested judicial reform, but played down speculation he was poised to quit the fractious coalition.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 25.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy expects a positive outcome next week following talks with the European Commission on a plan to rid state-owned bank of most of its problem loans, two sources familiar with the matter said.

UNIPOL, UNIPOLSAI

Unipol’s Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri told Il Corriere della Sera that the financial group’s insurance business would invest around 300 million euros to buy a series of bancassurance joint ventures from UBI Banca, as part of an announced takeover bid of Intesa Sanpaolo on UBI.

Cimbri added that Intesa’s bid to takeover UBI Banca - also involving BPER Banca, which is almost 20% owned by Unipol - could pave the way to more banking tie-up deals from 2021.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s government is ready to revoke the concession of group’s motorway unit Autostrade, daily La Repubblica said after the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday approved the so-called ‘Milleproroghe’ decree, which reduces the amount Rome must pay if a concession is revoked due to shortcomings on the part of the operator. The government is also considering a deep revision of Autostrade’s concession, which could cost the group over 4 billion euros, the report added.

The government has stopped talks with Autostrade as it considers its counter proposals insufficient and prepares to revoke its concession, daily Il Messaggero said. It added however that Rome would wait until the end of March to proceed, in order to reduce the risk of legal actions.

TENARIS

The Italian steel pipe group said on Wednesday its earnings per share fell 33% year on year in the fourth quarter to $0,13.

PIRELLI

The Italian tyremaker will focus on its premium products and cost-cutting measures to drive a gradual increase in core profit margins over the next two years.

TERNA

The Italian power grid operator reported core earnings of 1.74 billion euros in 2019, up from 1.65 billion euros in the previous year. The company said that revenue rose to 2.3 billion euros from 2.2 billion euros in 2018.

UBI BANCA, INTESA SANPAOLO

Shareholders adhering UBI Banca’s pact are expected to meet to discuss Intesa Sanpaolo’s unsolicited offer.

Standard & Poor’s said on Wednesday it has placed its ratings on Italy’s UBI on CreditWatch positive following Intesa Sanpaolo offer. The ratings agency said UBI would benefit from a merger with a stronger group.

MONCLER

The group Chief Executive Remo Ruffini said on Wednesday he did not rule out a tie-up with another group in the future but reiterated there was nothing concrete on the table.

(*) AZIMUT

Top shareholder Timone Fiduciaria, which is owned by the group’s managers and employees, said it sold a 1.78% stake in the fund manager via an accelerated book building at a price of 23.70 euros per share.

AEFFE

The owner of the Alberta Ferretti and Moschino fashion houses expects its first-quarter results to be hit by the coronavirus outbreak in China, a top executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

ANIMA

Board meeting on FY results.

TENARIS

Conference call on Q4 and FY results (0800 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri attends event organised by National Council of Chartered Accountants and Accounting Experts (1000 GMT).

Rome, Infrastructure Ministry meets trade unions on Air Italy liquidation procedure (1030 GMT).

Rome, market regulator Consob Commissioner Paolo Ciocca speaks before Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic COPASIR (1300 GMT).

Milan, ‘Top Utility’ annual event with European Investment Bank Vice President Dario Scannapieco, Utilitalia and A2A Chairman Giovanni Valotti (0900 GMT).

Milan, “8th Italian-Russian Seminar” with Lombardy Region Governor Attilio Fontana, Banca Intesa Russian unit Chairman Antonio Fallico, Iren Group Chairman Renato Boero, Maire Tecnimont CEO Pierroberto Folgiero, Salvatore Ferragamo General Counsel Germana Mentil (0800 GMT).

