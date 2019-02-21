Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 21

MILANO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Rome, Cabinet meeting (0930 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January CPI and HICP final data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 26.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Italian state lender CDP increased its stake in the telecoms group to 5.03 percent as of Feb. 17.

Brazilian government should auction the 5G spectrum as soon as possible, the CEO of TIM’s Brazilian unit said on Wednesday adding that he expected that to happen in about a year’s time.

Board meeting on FY results and 2019-2021 business plan.

TERNA

Italian power grid operator has hired Spanish bank Santander to scout investors that could plough cash into its transmission businesses in Brazil, Peru and Uruguay, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Terna could raise 200 million to 300 million euros from the process, two of the sources said.

ASCOPIAVE

The Italian utility started looking for strategic partnership to strengthen its position in the sale of gas and energy and in gas distribution, the company said on Wednesday.

PRYSMIAN

The Italian cable maker said a system failure was detected in Westerlink Interconnection. The link is out of operation Prysmian said, adding it was committed to solve the issue.

LAZIO

Lazio lost 2-0 to Spain’s Sevilla on Wednesday as the Rome club was kicked out of Europa League.

TENARIS

Conference call on FY results (1400 GMT).

COIMA RES

Board meeting on FY results.

PIERREL

Board meeting on FY results.

ITALIAONLINE

Saving shareholders’ meeting (1200 GMT).

VISIBILIA EDITORE

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0830 GMT).

IPO - SIA

Italian payment services group is considering an initial public offering which could value the company at 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion), Chief Executive Nicola Cordone said on Wednesday.

DIARY

Rome, Senate holds question time with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (1400 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends a book presentation (1600 GMT).

Rome, market regulator Consob newly elected Presidente Paolo Savona speaks before Senate Finance Committee on measures for supporting Banca Carige (shares currently suspended from trading) (2000 GMT).

Rome, conference to launch “TES, solidarity-friendly ecological transition” with Terna Chairwoman Catia Bastioli (1400 GMT).

Milan, Chamber of Commerce holds presentation of 7th report on performance of top 100 Italian utilities with Utilitalia and A2A Chairman Giovanni Valotti (0900 GMT).

Brescia, Gefran CEO Alberto Bartoli attends news conference on business finance (0900 GMT).

