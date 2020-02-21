Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and January final CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 26.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI BANCA, BPER

Italy’s UBI Banca is looking at alternative merger plans to fend off an unwanted bid from Intesa Sanpaolo and may explore a takeover of Monte dei Paschi as part of its defence, two sources told Reuters.

Moody’s affirmed the ratings of Intesa Sanpaolo and BPER Banca, and placed UBI Banca’s ratings on review for upgrade.

UNICREDIT

Unicredit Chief Executive Officer Jean-Pierre Mustier has emerged as one of the main external candidates for the top job at HSBC Holdings, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The head of Monte dei Paschi di Siena Marco Morelli will leave in April after steering the state-owned Italian bank through a painful restructuring, adding to uncertainty as Italy’s Treasury prepares its exit strategy.

JUVENTUS FC

Board meeting on H1 results.

DIARY

Rome, Cabinet meeting to examine regional laws (1000 GMT).

Rome, Labor Minister Nunzia Catalfo meets UniCredit top management.

Padua, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli delivers opening remarks at workshop “Measures and incentives for the enhancement of patents, trademarks and designs” (0900 GMT).

