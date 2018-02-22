Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December industry orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and January final CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

ISTAT President Giorgio Alleva delivers opening address at presentation of first “Report on Knowledge” in Rome (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 27.

COMPANIES

GENERALI

The Italian insurer has pledged to raise its investments in environmentally-friendly projects and divest from the coal industry as part of a new climate-change strategy.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s competition watchdog has extended a probe into Telecom Italia to see whether the former state telephone monopoly hindered new rival Open Fiber’s efforts to roll out an ultrafast broadband network. (*) The phone group is considering appointing some new executives to manage the execution of the new business plan that will be presented on March 6, Corriere della Sera said. Riccardo Meloni would be appointed head of personal, the paper added. Other appointments being considered include Alberto Ripeti, now at Vodafone Europe, as chief technology officer, Stefano Siragusa as head of Open Access and Corrado Sciolla, former head of British Telecom’s European Business, as commercial director. (*) MEDIASET

Mediaset’s lawyers will attend a meeting called by Antonietta Marsaglia, mediator in the pay-TV dispute with France’s Vivendi, for Monday, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding the broadcaster’s representative would reiterate that an accord with Mediaset was for the moment out of reach.

(*) ASTALDI

The company is considering reducing a planned 400 million euro capital boost - half of which was meant to be in the form of a rights issue, the other in financial instruments, including a convertible bond - to 300 million euros, Il Messaggero said.

The cash hike is expected to be launched by the end of this year, several papers said.

(*) CARIGE

The bank is considering whether it can go on without having to consider a merger with another lender, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing Chairman Giuseppe Tesauro.

The European Central Bank is putting pressure on the bank to proceed with the turnaround plan launched by CEO Paolo Fiorentino, Il Messaggero said.

(*) CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The bank’s management will hold a meeting in London with some funds interested in buying into the company’s share capital, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Salini Impregilo signed a $1.3 billion contract in Saudi Arabia.

TENARIS

Tenaris said its 2017 fourth quarter and annual results qtrly ‍earnings per ads were $0.27.

ENI

Presents “Imagine Energy” with CEO Claudio Descalzi in Ferrera Erbognone (Pavia) (1100 GMT).

BANCA FARMAFACTORING

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 9).

IGD

Board meeting on FY results.

(*) M&A, ALITALIA

Italy’s government is studying the possibility of involving state-owned railway group Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) in the rescue of Alitalia, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper cited an FS spokesman as saying the company was working on commercial agreements with Alitalia but was not part of any takeover talks.

The paper adds U.S. fund Cerberus was due to meet with Alitalia’s commissioners on Thursday.

