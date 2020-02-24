Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italy raced on Sunday to contain the biggest outbreak of coronavirus in Europe, sealing off the worst affected towns and banning public events in much of the north as a third patient died of the illness.

Austria denied entry to a train from Italy on suspicion that two travellers might be infected with the coronavirus, the interior ministry said on Sunday. Italian TV reported later on Sunday the denial order had been revoked.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Sunday that there were no new cases of coronavirus in France and that he was watching the situation in Italy closely.

ECONOMICS

The coronavirus outbreak could have an impact on Italian economic growth of more than 0.2%, the governor of the Bank of Italy told Bloomberg in an interview as cited by Ansa news agency.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 27.

Treasury said on Friday it would offer 6 billion euros in 6-month bills at auction on Wednesday.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier has ruled himself out of a switch to European rival HSBC, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

INWIT, TELECOM ITALIA

A consortium led by French private equity group Ardian is the frontrunner to buy a 25% stake in Italy’s biggest mobile towers group, two sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

UBI BANCA, INTESA SANPAOLO

Angelo Radici, UBI shareholder and a member of the CAR shareholder pact that is against the offer on the bank made by Intesa Sanpaolo said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday the aim was to block the operation. Our success would be getting the Intesa offer withdrawn, he said.

Shareholders in UBI Banca’s ‘Patto dei Mille’ pact hold meeting in Bergamo, while a third group of small shareholders meets in Brescia to discuss Intesa’s all-paper takeover offer.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s attorney general has warned the prime minister’s office that stripping the infrastructure group’s unit Autostrade of its lucrative motorway concession could be overturned by the European Court of Justice, a government source said on Friday.

Banking foundations and the Economy Ministry are applying pressure on state lender CDP and infrastructure fund F2i to sit down with Atlantia and iron out a deal to allow Atlantia to cut its stake in its motorway unit Autostrade, Il Messaggero said on Sunday.

