Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 25

MILANO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

DEBT

Italy's Treasury said on Friday it would offer

POLITICS

Italy’s ruling coalition is not unraveling and will hold together even after European parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was cited on Sunday as saying.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia’s (TIM) main shareholder Vivendi said on Sunday it would back a merger of the fixed-line networks of TIM and rival Open Fiber if conditions were right, while renewing its attack on U.S. activist fund Elliott.

State lender CDP has further increased its stake towards 10 percent, La Stampa reported on Saturday quoting “authoritative sources.”

FINCANTIERI

Board meeting on FY results.

CEO Giuseppe Bono has made clear he will resign if the ruling 5 Star Movement goes ahead with a plan to transfer some of his powers to the chairman and replace current Chairman Giampiero Massolo with Rome transportation company ATAC head Paolo Simioni, la Repubblica reported.

Asked about rumours of Bono’s departure, Deputy PM Matteo Salvini on Saturday gave a vote of confidence to the Fincantieri CEO and said he hoped Bono would continue in his current job for “a long time”.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

FCA has set an annual compensation target for Chief Executive Officer Mike Manley consisting of pay, cash and equity bonuses of $14 million, the automaker said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

INTESA SANPAOLO, PIRELLI

Italy’s biggest retail bank is set to take an around 10 percent stake in Camfin, the holding company that owns 11.35 percent of Pirelli, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

The bank’s board is set to indicate at meeting on Tuesday it backs the reappointment of current Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro next to CEO Carlo Messina, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

TOD’S

The Italian luxury shoemaker said on Friday it had hired former Zegna and Kering senior executive Carlo Alberto Beretta as its new brand general manager as of Feb. 25.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo denied on Saturday the founding family could consider selling the eponymous luxury shoemaker, after speculation about a possible sale.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Shareholder funds are set to push out current CEO Mauro Selvetti and replace him with Chairman Luigi Lovaglio, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday, adding Deputy Chairman Alessandro Trotter would in turn replace Lovaglio. Board members have been alerted that an extraordinary meeting could take place either on Feb. 25 or March 4 and some oppose the move, the paper said.

BANCA CARIGE (*)

The bank has received two offers for its problem loans, one from state-owned SGA and a second one from bad loan specialist Credito Fondiario which last year bought Carige’s debt collection business and has a 10-year servicing contract in place with the bank, La Stampa and Il Messaggero reported on Saturday. La Stampa said Carige could sell 1.7 billion euros in impaired loans.

CERVED, GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE

MutuiOnline said on Sunday it had exceeded the threshold of 3 percent in the capital of Cerved.

PININFARINA

The group, with 40 million euros in liquidity, is looking at potential acquisitions in the U.S., China, Japan, India and Europe, with a preference for developing economies along the “Silk Road”, CEO Silvio Pietro Angori told Sunday’s Corriere della Sera. He said the company aimed to triple revenues in 3-5 years and did not rule out a listing on Wall Street.

EDISON

The EDF unit has drawn four bids for the upstream assets it is selling from Neptune Energy, DE, Blackstone and another private equity, Sunday’s Corriere della Sera said.

PIAGGIO

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

SOGEFI

Board meeting on FY results.

GRUPPO CERAMICHE RICCHETTI

Finkéramos SpA starts takeover bid on Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti ordinary shares; ends on March 29.

DIARY

Milan, presentation of a report on “Social Security and Insecurity in Italy and in Europe” with Unipol Group Chairman Pierluigi Stefanini (1000 GMT).

Milan, 2019/2020 Fall/Winter womenswear fashion shows end.

