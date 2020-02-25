Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday said the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy could be “very strong”.

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.75-2.25 billion euros CTZ bonds due Nov. 29, 2021 and 1.0-1.5 billion euros following two BTPei bonds: 0.40% due May 15, 2030 and 1.25% due Sept. 15, 2032. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

UBI BANCA, INTESA SANPAOLO

A group of UBI investors holding 1.6% of the Italian bank’s capital on Monday said a takeover offer by Intesa Sanpaolo significantly undervalues the stock.

Rating agency Fitch as placed UBI Banca’s ratings on “Rating Watch Positive” following Intesa’s takeover offer. (*) UBI investors belonging to the so-called ‘Patto dei Mille’ think that Intesa Sanpaolo should increase its offer by 1.5-2 billion euros, ANSA newswire reported citing sources.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The verdict of Italian antitrust on Telecom Italia’s Cassiopea project could be announced as soon as Wednesday, MF reported.

(*) ENI

Eni former Chief Upstream Officer Antonio Vella will likely move to Russian rival Lukoil next month, La Repubblica reported.

(*) MILAN STOCK EXCHANGE

The fate of Milan stock exchange could depend on the verdict of the U.S. antitrust authority on the merge between London Stock Exchange and Refinitiv, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding Deutsche Bourse could be interested in buying Milan stock exchange.

A2A

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary).

INTESA SANPAOLO

Board meeting on FY results (published on Feb. 4).

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting on FY results (published on Feb. 7).

SAIPEM

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary with press release on Feb. 26).

DIARY

Rome, Cabinet meeting (1930 GMT).

Rome, Labor Minister Nunzia Catalfo meets EU Commissioner for Labor Nicolas Schimt; followed by news conference (0900 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet Undersecretary Riccardo Fraccaro attends presentation of report on suburbs (1000 GMT).

Rome, INAIL holds conference with President Franco Bettoni, Director General Giuseppe Lucibello, Labor Minister Nunzia Catalfo, Economy Ministry Undersecretary Pier Paolo Baretta (0900 GMT).

Health ministers from countries bordering Italy meet in Rome (1500 GMT).

Pomigliano d’Arco, FCA EMEA COO Pietro Gorlier attends 40-year celebration ceremony of model ‘Panda’.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................