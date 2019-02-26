Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 26

MILANO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

The centre-right looked set on Monday to win a regional vote on the Italian island of Sardinia, in an outcome that could spell trouble ahead for the 5-Star Movement, part of the ruling coalition in Rome, as European Parliament elections loom in May.

ECONOMY

Talk about a budget correction is “folly and speculation”, Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Monday, though adding that the country’s economy is between stagnation and recession.

Tria also said on Monday that nobody could use Italy’s gold reserves other than the European Central Bank, for financial operations.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros six-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

FINCANTIERI

Full-year net profit at Italian shipbuilder rose 30 percent to 69 million euros, the company said on Monday, adding it proposed a 0.01 euro per share dividend on 2018 results.

Conference call on FY results (0800 GMT).

A2A

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 5).

PIRELLI & C

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 14).

PARMALAT

Parmalat shares will stop trading as of March 5, the company said on Monday.

GEAR 1

Debuts on AIM segment.

BIESSE

Board meeting to approve 2019-2021 business plan (1000 GMT).

AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI

The toll road operator will continue to operate Italy’s A3 motorway as an administrative court confirmed the exclusion of offers for a new concession both from Autostrade Meridionali and from rival consortium SIS, the company said on Monday.

Board meeting on FY results.

IGD

Board meeting on FY results.

INDEL B

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1030 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, former U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan De Mistura receives prize for peace by ISPI and gives speech; Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati and ISPI and Fincantieri Chairman Giampiero Massolo due to speak (1030 GMT).

Rome, Senate Finance Committee meets to give an opinionthe appointment of Paolo Savona as President of market regulator Consob (0730 GMT).

Trieste, round-table discussion on “The China-Italy Business Relationship” with Costa Group CEO Michael Thamm, Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono, Candy Group CEO Beppe Fumagalli, Ansaldo Energia CEO Giuseppe Zampini; Foreign Affair Ministry Undersecretary Manlio Di Stefano (1400 GMT).

