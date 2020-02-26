Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Italy’s coronavirus crisis spread south on Tuesday beyond its original epicentre in the north, as the death toll from the worst outbreak in Europe rose to 11 and the number of new cases jumped above 320, officials said.

ISTAT releases January non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT)

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros of six-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

(*) SAIPEM

The Italian oil services group on Wednesday said it expected higher 2020 sales after it beat its 2019 targets and introduced a dividend for the first time in seven years. But it warned that uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus and political developments in certain parts of the world could weigh on weak signs of recovery in the industry, holding back investments by oil majors.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

The former phone monopolist needs a solution to be found quickly over a stalling plan to merge its fibre-optic assets with those of rival Open Fiber, TIM Chairman Salvatore Rossi told an Italian newspaper on Wednesday.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Chief Executive Mike Manley received compensation of 13.28 million euros ($14.45 million) for 2019, in line with a target set by the company, the Italian-American automaker said in a filing on Tuesday.

FCA said on Wednesday its board had proposed paying 1.1 billion euros, or 0.70 euros per share, in dividends.

Peugeot maker PSA Group, which is working through a merger with FCA, posted a higher-than-expected rise in 2019 revenue on Wednesday, although the volumes of cars sold declined, with the French firm saying it anticipated sliding demand in Europe and Russia this year.

(*) A2A

Former Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano and the former head of state railways Ferrovie dello Stato Renato Mazzoncini are the lead candidates to replace the current chairman and CEO of the regional utility, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

INWIT, TELECOM ITALIA

Giovanni Ferigo is expected to be re-appointed as CEO of the mobile towers group once a planned merger with Vodafone Towers goes through, after topping a slate of board nominees submitted on Monday by 60% investor TIM.

Under the terms of the merger accord TIM can pick the CEO of the new group and Vodafone its chairman.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

The Italian-American machinery maker said on Tuesday its IVECO BUS unit had signed an accord with Turkey’s Otokar to manufacture products under the IVECO BUS brand at its local Sakarya facilities.

PIAGGIO

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

DIARY

Rome, Health Minister Roberto Speranza meets EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, WHO European Director Hans Kluge, ECDC Director Andrea Ammon (1015 GMT); followed by news conference.

Rome, Health Minister Roberto Speranza due to speak on Coronavirus emergency before Chamber of Deputies (2000 GMT).

Milan, Credito Fondiario presents 2019 results and 2020 strategy with Director General Iacopo De Francisco (1000 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................