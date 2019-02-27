Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 27

MILANO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

The leader of Italy’s 5-Star Movement began on Tuesday to try to stem a steady slide in support since the anti-establishment party stormed to power last year, pledging to reconsider some of its hallmarks and founding principles.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT) and January non-EU foreign trade data (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 0.75-1.25 billion euros CCTeu bonds due Jan. 15, 2025; 1.5-2.0 billion euros 2.45 percent BTP bonds due Oct. 1, 2023; 3.25-4.0 billion euros 3.0 percent BTP bonds due Aug. 1, 2029. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Tuesday it will invest $4.5 billion in five plants to build new models of Jeeps to compete in the lucrative market for full-size, three-row SUVs currently dominated by rivals GM and Ford.

Fiat Chrysler to cut nearly 1,400 jobs at Illinois plant.

BANCA CARIGE

News conference to present new business plan with temporary administrators Fabio Innocenzi, Pietro Modiano, Raffaele Lener in Genoa (1100 GMT).

PIRELLI

Pirelli to offer 2018 dividend of 0.177 euros per share.

SAIPEM

Board meeting on preliminary FY results (press release on Feb. 28).

ANIMA

Board meeting on FY results.

GEOX

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting on FY results (published on Feb. 7).

I GRANDI VIAGGI

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

EPS EQUITA PEP SPAC 2

Board meeting on FY results.

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

LIFE CARE CAPITAL

Board meeting on FY results.

DIARY

Milan, “Moody’s Credit Trends Conference” (0800 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria speaks before Senate Finance Committe on ECOFIN (1300 GMT).

Milan, first of meetings organised by ISPI with former U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan De Mistura on “Peace” (1700 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends meeting on ‘Alliance for a Sustainable Development’ (0900 GMT).

Florence, conference with Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, Assopopolari President Corrado Sforza Fogliani, Bank of Italy Director General and insurance sector regulator IVASS President Salvatore Rossi (0900 GMT).

Milan, “Real Estate & Finance Summit” with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CEO Fabrizio Palermo (0830 GMT).

