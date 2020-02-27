Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

(*)POLITICS

Italian public finances are in good shape but the EU stability pact provides room to tackle exceptional events, Italy’s Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said in an interview with Il Messaggero. The government is preparing two decrees to respond to the effects of a coronavirus outbreak in the country, he added.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros 0.35% BTP bonds due Feb. 1, 2025; 3.5-4.0 billion euros new 0.95% BTP bonds due Aug. 1, 2030; 0.75-1.0 billion euros CCTeu bonds due April 15, 2025. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

Italy on Wednesday urged Telecom Italia and fibre-optic rival Open Fiber to quickly find an accord to merge their ultra-fast broadband assets, seeking to end a stalemate over an infrastructure the government deems strategic.

(*) A TIM board meeting on Thursday may discuss proposals by private equity firm KKR to invest in the group’s ‘last-mile’ network and join the single ultra-fast broadband network project, but no decision is expected, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s Senate on Wednesday gave its final approval to a decree containing new rules that make it easier and less costly for the state to revoke motorway concessions.

(*) The Italian infrastructure group could ask market regulator Consob to postpone by two months the release of its 2019 results due to the uncertainty over its motorway concession, la Repubblica said. A source close to the company told the newspaper, however, that Atlantia had prepared everything to be able to approve results at the end of March.

CATTOLICA, INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI BANCA

Italy’s insurer Cattolica Assicurazioni said on Wednesday it had joined a group of UBI Banca shareholders which last week rejected Intesa Sanpaolo’s takeover offer for the Italian lender.

CATTOLICA

Proxy advisers Glass Lewis and ISS recommend that Cattolica shareholders vote against amendments to the insurer’s corporate governance rules at an extraordinary shareholder meeting scheduled for April 24-25, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The Italian regional lender said on Wednesday it had halted the proposed acquisition of smaller rival Farbanca after the European Central Bank had said it should clean up its balance sheet first.

LUXURY GOODS SECTOR

A coronavirus outbreak in Italy has triggered a raft of order cancellations from abroad for Italy’s textile and apparel sector, the head of fashion industry association Confindustria Moda Claudio Marenzi told Il Sole 24 Ore, adding 2020 would be “a lost year.”

JUVENTUS

The Serie A soccer team was defeated on Wednesday by Lyon in the Champions League’s quarter-finals.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Board meeting on FY results (0900 GMT - publised on Feb. 11).

DIARY

Naples, “35th Italy-France intergovernmental summit” chaired by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and French President Emmanuel Macron.

