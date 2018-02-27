Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT) and January non-EU foreign trade data (1000 GMT).

ISTAT presents e-book “Startup Survey 2016” with President Giorgio Alleva in Rome (0900 GMT).

Assogestioni releases January fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.250-1.750 billion euros April 15, 2025 CCTeu bonds; 3.0-4.0 billion euros new 0.95 percent BTP bonds due March 1, 2023; 1.5-2.0 billion euros 2.0 percent BTP bonds due Feb. 1, 2028. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

MEDIASET

Milan court hearing on Mediaset - Vivendi civil lawsuit.

Italy’s Mediaset said on Monday a Milan judge had formally closed an attempt at mediation between the broadcaster and France’s Vivendi, after no agreement was reached in a pay-TV dispute.

LUXOTTICA

Ray-Ban owner Luxottica said on Monday it expected to close its proposed merger with lens maker Essilor by mid-2018 while forecasting steady growth in its own sales and profits for the year.

POSTE ITALIANE

Analysts meeting to present business strategies update ‘Capital Markets Day’ (0745 GMT). (*) Poste Italiane sees its operating profit rising by 10 percent on average per year over the next five years to reach 1.8 billion euros ($2.22 billion) by 2022, helped by revenue growth and cost cuts across all business segments.

(*) UBI

The new non-performing loan plan announced with 2017 results will be ready in March and the lender could sell this year a portfolio worth 1.0-1.5 billion euros without state-backed guarantees, MF said. The bank wants to lower the ratio of bad loans to lending to below 10 percent from 13 percent, it said.

SOGEFI

Italian automotive parts maker Sogefi plans to grow organically and through acquisitions in all three of its business segments, its Chief Executive Laurent Hebenstreit said.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

Raffaele Mincione, who through Capital Investment Trust recently acquired a 5.4 percent stake in the bank, becoming its third-biggest shareholder, has asked to be present on the board, which is due for renewal in the spring of 2019, several papers said.

(*) OVS

The company is keen on growing abroad either organically or with a partner, Chief Executive Stefano Beraldo told La Stampa in an interview. He added the company had received interest from some financial investors regarding the 17.8 percent stake that Bc Partners is trying to sell.

(*) CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The bank will meet with unions on Wednesday to discuss job cuts foreseen under its industrial plan, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank could merge with a rival this year, Italian official says according to Bloomberg.

CERVED

Cerved said its full-year revenue was 401.4 million euros versus eur 377.0 million a year ago. It will propose a dividend of 0.27 euros per share.

MONCLER

Capital Markets Day (0800 GMT).

The Italian luxury outerwear maker said on Monday it foresaw further growth in 2018, after posting a 15 percent rise in revenue last year and launching a new product strategy based on faster-paced collections.

VEI1

Expected to debut at Milan Stock Exchange.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Board meeting on FY results (0900 GMT - preliminary FY results on Feb. 12).

CAMPARI GROUP

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

PRYSMIAN

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

CHL

Bond holders’ meeting (0700 GMT).

I GRANDI VIAGGI

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................