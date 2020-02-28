Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italian prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called on Thursday for a rethink of European competition rules that he said could stand in the way of creating European champions capable of competing in global markets in sectors including automobiles.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

(*) ENI

The Italian energy group promised to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050 and invest more in renewable energy as it steps up its pivot to cleaner energy. In its new business plan it said its oil and gas production, forecast to grow by 3.5% a year, would peak in 2025 before declining.

Eni’s adjusted net profit fell 62% to 546 million euros in the fourth quarter, below a consensus provided by the company of 0.68 billion euros. Eni’s board proposed a dividend of 0.86 euros per share in 2019.

Italy’s Eni and Spain’s Naturgy have reached an agreement with Egypt to resolve a series of disputes over the Damietta gas liquefaction plant in northern Egypt, paving the way for the facility to restart by June, the companies said on Thursday.

Strategy presentation (1030 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Telecom Italia on Thursday picked KKR as exclusive partner to develop a fibre-optic network, saying its board had taken positive note of a non-binding proposal by the U.S. investment firm.

MEDIASET

France’s Vivendi has filed an appeal against a decision by a Milan judge to clear the way for a planned reorganisation at Mediaset, Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster said on Thursday.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

State-owned bad loan manager AMCO Chief Executive Marina Natale could be appointed as the new chief executive of the Italian state-owned bank, MF reported.

Monte dei Paschi is expected to sell a portfolio of real estate assets to private equity firm Ardian for 320-350 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

FINCANTIERI

The Italian shipbuilder and France’s Naval Group welcomed the agreement signed by Italy and France, as it reinforces their joint venture in the naval sector, and said they are open to enlarge their cooperation to other European partners.

AS ROMA

The Italian soccer club squeezed past Belgian rivals Gent to reach the Europa League last 16.

DIARY

Rome, Cabinet meeting on measures to support the economy after the Coronavirus emergency.

Milan, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala and Brescia Mayor Emilio Del Bono expected to meet over A2A top management changes (0900 GMT).

Pomigliano D’Arco, Leonardo holds events “#InnovarePerCrescere” (0830 GMT); round-table discussion with Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli, Education Minister Gaetano Manfredi, European Affairs Minister Enzo Amendola, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo; Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio gives speech.

