Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

Tax free purchases by Chinese tourists in Italy increased slightly in the first week of China’s New Year holidays from the same period last year, the Italian arm of the shopping tax refund company Global Blue said on Saturday

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Saturday he was still confident Italy could achieve its growth forecasts despite a shock quarterly fall in gross domestic product of 0.3% in the fourth quarter of last year.

“I keep my confidence in our growth forecasts and I think we could do even better,” Gualtieri said at a conference on Saturday. The government is forecasting 0.6% growth this year.

IHS Markit releases January PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases January car sales data (1700 GMT).

January state sector borrowing requirement data.

MEDIASET

An Italian judge is set to decide as early as this week on a request by French media group Vivendi to suspend a planned reorganization at the Italian broadcaster, four legal sources said after a closed-door hearing on Saturday. The judge did not provide a deadline for the decision but a ruling is expected in the coming days, the sources said.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s antitrust authority said on Friday it had fined Italy’s top four phone operators a total of 228 million euros ($253 million) for breaching competition rules by collectively agreeing to raise their prices.

Italian consumer association Altroconsumo said the fines were equal to 114 million euros for Telecom Italia, 60 million euros for Vodafone, 39 million euros for Wind Tre and the rest for Fastweb.

UBI BANCA, COIMA

The lender said on Friday it agreed to enter exclusive talks with Coima Sgr on a real estate transaction linked to the reorganisation of the bank’s presence in Milan.

SAIPEM

Saipem Finance International will exercise an option for the early redemption of a 500-million-euro bond due 2021, the company said on Friday.

(*) ORSERO

The Italian fruit and vegetables distribution group aims to grow in “niche” products like berries, herbs or dried fruits, chief executive Raffaella Orsero told L’Economia/Corriere della Sera on Monday. She added that the company is not interested in expanding in Germany or UK, but prefers to focus on Southern Europe.

(*) EMAK

The outdoor power equipment, pumps and water jetting group reported a turnover of 435.4 million euros in 2019, down 3.8% from a year earlier.

JUVENTUS

Borussia Dortmund have signed German international midfielder Emre Can from Italian champions Juventus, the Bundesliga club said on Friday. Juventus said Dortmund will pay one million euros ($1.11 million) for the loan deal until the end of the season before being obliged to purchase the player in a deal which could rise as high as 25 million euros. (*) Juventus beat Fiorentina 3-0 on Sunday.

(*) SS LAZIO

The club thrashed bottom-of-the-table SPAL 5-1 on Sunday.

(*) AS ROMA

Sassuolo beat AS Roma 4-2 on Saturday.

