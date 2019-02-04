Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 4

MILANO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases basket of goods used to calculate inflation in 2019 (0900 GMT) and January flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco warned on Saturday of downside risks to the central bank’s forecast for a 0.6 percent economic growth in 2019 after the country slipped into a recession in the fourth quarter.

POLITICS

A cost-benefit analysis of a divisive high-speed rail link from Italy to France (TAV), carried out by a commission set up by Italy’s transport ministry, will give a resoundingly negative verdict, several Italian newspapers reported on Sunday.

TIM, ENEL

Italy’s state lender CDP supports the idea of creating a single broadband network, CEO Fabrizio Palermo said on Saturday.

Daily La Repubblica reported earlier on Saturday that the two main national network players, Open Fiber, controlled by Enel and CDP, and TIM had signed a non-disclosure agreement that could include initial moves towards merging the two companies’ network assets. The report did not give further details.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Car sales in Italy fell 7.55 percent in January compared to the same month of last year, Transport Ministry said on Friday. Fiat Chrysler market share fell to 24.2 percent last month from 28.6 percent in January 2018, according to Reuters calculations.

LEONARDO

Italy’s state-owned defence group might extend its cooperation with U.S. Boeing in the helicopter business, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday, quoting Boeing’s ‘vertical lift’ unit chief David Koopersmith.

UNICREDIT

The Italian bank is having initial contacts through its adviser HSBC with potential buyers of its Austrian unit’s credit card business, which is valued about 400 million euros, Il Sole 24Ore said on Saturday. The report also said UniCredit was in talk to exit Austrian B&C Privatstiftung trust, with estimated proceeds of 100 million euros. Il Sole added the bank is carrying out the sale of real estate properties in Germany for an overall value around 1 billion euros.

INTESA SANPAOLO

There is a growing consensus among banking foundations controlling Intesa Sanpaolo to confirm Gian Maria Gros-Pietro as the bank’s chairman, Il Messaggero said on Sunday.

CARIGE

There is not a single reason why the state needs to put a single euro in the troubled lender, one of its special administrators, Pietro Modiano said on Saturday.

Treasury’s Director-general Alessandro Rivera said he was confident that a “private sector solution” would be found for Carige, La Stampa reported on Sunday.

Fitch downgraded the rating of lender’s soft-bullet mortgage covered bonds to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+’ and placed it on rating watch evolving (RWE). The rating action follows the downgrade last month of Carige’s long-term rating to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC+’ and its placement on RWE.

Carige’s shares are suspended form trading.

BANKS

A spike in yields on Italian debt in recent months has made it harder for the country’s lenders to access international markets for their funding, Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco said on Saturday.

So called unlikely-to-pay (UTP) loans on Italian banks’ balance sheets amount to a net 52 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday citing a EY report.

ATLANTIA Atlantia’s road maintenance unit Spea said on Friday it had always operated with the highest level of attention after several Italian newspapers reported that prosecutors in Genoa had launched an investigation on the company’s safety controls on five motorway viaducts. Spea added it was ready to cooperate with the judical authority.

A2A

The Italian utility might expand in the domestic solar business through organic growth and not just through acquisitions, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

JUVENTUS

Serie A leaders drew 3-3 in a home match on Saturday as Parma hit back from 3-1 behind.

CERVED

Adjusted EBITDA rose 14.8 percent in 2018 to 208.5 million euros, the company said. Revenues rose 16.1 percent last year to 458.1 million euros.

DAMIANI

Leading Jewels S.A. starts full voluntary takeover bid on Damiani ordinary shares; ends March 1.

RECORDATI

Rossini Investimenti holds a 51.8 percent stake in Recordati at the closing of a tender offer, the drugmaker said on Friday. Rossini Investimenti is under no obligation to re-open the tender offer, Recordati added.

RISANAMENTO

Board meeting on FY results.

DIARY

Leonardo event in Rome attended by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (0900 GMT).

