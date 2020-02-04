REFILE-Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 4

(Adds dropped word in Monte dei Paschi item) The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Italy posted a state sector budget surplus of 3 billion euros in January, more than doubling compared with a surplus of 1.395 billion in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Monday.

ISTAT releases basket of goods used to calculate inflation in 2020 (0900 GMT) and January flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The Italian Transport Ministry said on Monday that sales of Fiat Chrysler vehicles rose around 0.2% in Italy, against a 5.9% fall of the market.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s main motorway lobby group said on Monday it was dropping a court appeal against a government decree making it easier to cancel motorway concessions because it was confident the dispute would be resolved.

Italy’s antitrust watchdog said on Monday it had closed a procedure against Atlantia’s electronic payment unit Telepass on condition it carried out measures proposed last year to respond to the regulator’s concerns.

MEDIASET

A Milan judge rejected a request by France’s Vivendi to suspend a planned reorganisation at Mediaset, the companies said on Monday, potentially boosting the Italian broadcaster’s European expansion strategy. The French group said it would appeal against the ruling.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI

The European Commission is expected to rule on the scheme that would allow the Italian state-owned bank to transfer a bundle of soured loans to state-owned bad debt manager AMCO by the end of February, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The latest scheme that the Italian government proposed to the European Commission would include the transfer of 9.7 billion euros of Monte dei Paschi’s soured loans, less than initially expected, MF reported.

FERRARI NV

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

INTESA SANPAOLO

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

CIR

CIR said the deed of merger of CIR into COFIDE had been signed.

DIARY

Rome, Treasury Department representative Davide Iacovoni holds news conference to present ‘2020 public debt guidelines’ (1400 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri attends election event (1730 GMT).

Rome, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli meets trade unions (1600 GMT).

Rome, Infrastructure Undersecretary Salvatore Margiotta holds news conference on 5G (1100 GMT).

Bologna, FCA unveils new mild-hybrid versions of 500 and Panda models with EMEA head of Fiat & Abarth Brands Luca Napolitano (1100 GMT).

