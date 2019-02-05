Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 5

MILANO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

IHS Markit releases January service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia auditors are unable to meet a request by leading investor Vivendi for them to call a shareholder meeting this month to replace five board members, they said on Monday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Board meeting on FY results (anticipation) followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

RISANAMENTO

Full year revenues were 1.3 million euros versus 3.0 million euros a year ago.

MOLMED

Molmed said Germany confirmed reimbursement of Zalmoxis at 130,000 euro per infusion.

FINECOBANK

Board meeting on FY results.

GIGLIO GROUP

News conference to present new strategic lines and e-commerce opportunities (1100 GMT).

RECORDATI

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

