Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 5

POLITICS

Italy’s ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), trailing in opinion polls ahead of a March 4 ballot, said on Friday it would help families, boost pensions and introduce a minimum wage if it won re-election. Former prime minister Matteo Renzi accused his rivals of making unrealistic promises as he unveiled the PD’s 100-point election manifesto.

The far-right League comes under pressure after a shooting spree in Macerata injures six African migrants. The shooter had links to the League and critics say League leader Matteo Salvini’s anti-migrant rhetoric fueled hate.

ECONOMY

Markit releases January service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

A group of hedge funds have stepped up bets against a string of Italian banks, taking a contrary stance against a sector and broader market on the rise ahead of an election which could yet rattle investors.

COMPANIES

BANCA CARIGE

The lender said on Friday it had signed an IT outsourcing agreement with IBM and approved the guidelines to its 2018 budget. It said it confirmed its 2017-2020 industrial plan targets.

FINCANTIERI

The Italian shipbuilder said on Friday it had bought a 50 percent share in STX shipyards from France, in a deal expected to broaden an alliance between the naval industries of the two nations. In an interview with La Stampa, Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono says he is looking to build business in Germany, says his firm won’t stop with STX deal.

UBI

Fitch affirmed the lender at ‘BBB-', on negative outlook, on Friday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Board meeting on preliminary FY results and business plan. Press release on results and business plan expected on Feb. 6. Il Messaggero says the plan will prioritize dividend payments, with up to 70 percent of profits handed back to shareholders.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

PRELIOS

Lavaredo Spa full mandatory takeover bid on Prelios shares starts; ends on March 2.

SINTESI

Annual general meeting (0930 GMT).

ALITALIA

Delta Air Lines has hooked up with Air France-KLM and EasyJet and is expected to present a joint offer for Alitalia next month after Italy’s national elections, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday.

POPOLARE DI VICENZA

More than 5,000 people and entities, including the Bank of Italy, accepted by judge as civil parties in the trial into the collapse of Popolare di Vicenza, Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday.

