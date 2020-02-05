Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

A special tribunal has recommended that far-right League leader Matteo Salvini should stand trial for holding scores of people on board a charity ship last August, in one of his last migrant standoffs as interior minister.

ECONOMY

IHS Markit releases January service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA

The group said on Tuesday it had appointed Federico Rigoni Chief Revenue Officer, reporting directly to Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi. Rigoni replaces Lorenzo Forina who leaves the company. Forina quits as part of a wider overhaul of TIM commercial structure, sources had told Reuters.

FASHION SECTOR

Italy’s fashion industry expects revenues to fall 1.8% in the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak hits sales, an industry official said on Tuesday, as jewellery maker Pandora warned business in China had ground to a halt.

FINCANTIERI

Asked about the EU’s scrutiny of the merger between Fincantieri and Chantiers de l’Atlantique, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said European antitrust rules should be applied with prudence to allow national champions to compete globally.

MEDIASET

A Spanish High Court judge has opened an investigation into the role of 14 television channels in a suspected multi-million euro fraud involving misattributed author rights for music played on late-night shows, the court said on Tuesday. The channels under investigation include Atresmedia, Mediaset Espana and a dozen local networks.

Mediaset Espana shareholders meet on Wednesday to vote on changes to Media for Europe plan.

(*) A2A, HERA, ASCOPIAVE

Italy’s biggest regional utility A2A could buy further shares in Ascopiave, a competitor in the northern region of Veneto, and might announce by the end of February a partnership with smaller rivals in the cities of Verona and Vicenza, daily la Repubblica said. The report added that the move would give A2A more power to offer a partnership in gas distribution to Ascopiave, which already signed an alliance with Hera.

(*) ASTALDI

The Italian ailing builder said on Tuesday that its order backlog topped 6.5 billion euros at the end of 2019, in line with its plan, with a value increase of over 900 million euros form the previous year.

UNICREDIT

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, press release on Thursday.

BPER Banca

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1730 GMT).

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

DIARY

Rome, Enel presents survey “100 Italian Robotics & Automation stories” with CEO Francesco Starace (0800 GMT).

Rome, Council of State holds ceremony to present “Report on the activity of the administrative justice in 2020” with President Filippo Patroni Griffi; Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (1000 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina (1200 GMT).

Rome, banking association ABI holds inauguration ceremony of advanced training course “Towards inclusive, open and sustainable social prosperity: the role of the banking world” with Director General Giovanni Sabatini; President Antonio Patuanelli, Bank of Italy Vice Director General Alessandra Perrazzelli (0900 GMT).

Rome, coalition leaders expected to meet on motorway concessions.

Milan, 2020 Quattroruote Day with Snam CEO Marco Alverà (0900 GMT).

Milan, Opening event of the first “Social Innovation Campus” with UBI Banca Chairwoman Letizia Moratti, Unipol Group Chairman Pierluigi Stefanini (0900 GMT); Innovation Minister Paola Pisano has been invited.

