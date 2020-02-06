Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank by asset took a further step on Wednesday in a strategy to streamline its structure, announcing the placement of a 12% stake in Turkish bank Yapi Kredi .

The lender releases full-year earnings on Thursday, followed by conference call (0900 GMT) and news conference (1300 GMT).

It named Beatriz Lara Bartolomé and Diego De Giorgi to replace Fabrizio Saccomanni and Martha Boeckenfeld as independent non-executive directors.

ATLANTIA

The government has no intention to soften the rule that makes it easier to revoke motorway concessions even if part of the ruling coalition remains against it, a source of the Democratic Party (PD) told Reuters late on Wednesday. Small Italia Viva party, whose support is key for the government, opposes the rule on concessions and has asked for changes before it is ratified.

BPER BANCA

Italy’s sixth-largest lender reported a fourth-quarter net loss on Wednesday, due to one-off charges and further writedowns to dispose of bad loans.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

MEDIOBANCA

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (14,00).

TECHNOGYM

It said on Wednesday Technogym’s top shareholder Wellness Holding launched the sale of a 4.98% stake via ad accelerated bookbuilding. The price guidance was 11,45 euros per share, Blocktrade said.

AUTOGRILL

Board meeting on FY results (revenues).

BANCO BPM

Board meeting on FY results.

ENEL

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Conference call on FY results (0730 GMT).

CREDITO EMILIANO

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

LVENTURE GROUP

Board approved on Wednesday the update of 2020-2022 business plan.

AEROPORTI DI BOLOGNA

The company reported a 9.9% increase in passengers in January.

DIARY

Rome, Senate holds question time with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (1400 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet meeting (1600 GMT).

Rome, Treasury department holds summit on tax reform.

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Family Minister Elena Bonetti, Education Deputy Minister Anna Ascani attend event during ‘Safer Internet Day 2020’ (0900 GMT).

Rome, European Affairs Minister Vincenzo Amendola speaks before Senate Budget and EU Policies committees on 2021-2027 financial framework(1200 GMT).

Ferrera Erbognone, Eni holds inauguration ceremony for supercomputer ‘Eni HPC5’ with CEO Claudio Descalzi and Chairwoman Emma Marcegaglia, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli (1400 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................