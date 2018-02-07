Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

The leaders of Italy’s right-wing parties have pledged to deport hundreds of thousands of migrants if they win the March 4 parliamentary election, a promise that may win votes but will be hard to keep.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December retail sales (0900 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in January (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 12.

COMPANIES

ENI

The offices of Eni were searched on Tuesday as part of an investigation into an alleged conspiracy to damage executives from the Italian oil and gas group, a spokesman said. (*) The group has presented an offer for a part of the Italian business of chemical firm Mossi & Ghisolfi, La Stampa reported.

(*) UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank on Wednesday said it had successfully completed a complex project to sell a large portfolio of non-performing loans.

Board meeting on FY results (press release on Feb. 8).

(*) STMICROELECTRONICS

Macom Technology and STMicroelectronics said on Wednesday they will develop GaN on silicon wafers.

(*) ITALIAN BANKS

The European Central Bank has organised a meeting on Feb. 9 with officials, from European banks, who are charge of bad loans in order to discuss the lenders’ plans to shed soured debt, Il Messaggero said.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Industry Minister Carlo Calenda meets Telecom Italia CEO Amos Genish on project to separate the group’s fixed line network.

BANCO BPM

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1730 GMT).

CREVAL

The lender said it finalised it share issue syndicate, with Societe Generale, Banca Akros and MainFirst entering the consortium.

SNAM

The European Investment Bank on Tuesday approved a 1.5 billion euro loan for the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), part of a $40 billion project to bring new gas supplies to Europe. TAP shareholders include Azerbaijan energy group Socar, oil major BP and Italian gas group Snam.

(*) FINECOBANK

The group’s inflows will continue to grow at around 55 percent year-on-year for the whole of 2018, CEO Alessandro Foti told MF in an interview.

BANCO DI SARDEGNA

Board meeting on FY results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................