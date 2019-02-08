Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 8

MILANO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

France recalled its ambassador to Italy on Thursday, a remarkable diplomatic split between neighbours and European Union allies, after what it described as “repeated, baseless” attacks by Italian political leaders against France.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December industrial output (0900 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in January (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 13.

BPER BANCA

Conference call on FY results (0830 GMT).

UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI

Conference call on FY results (1100 GMT).

UBI BANCA

Conference call on FY results (1230 GMT with the press and 1330 GMT with analysts).

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler shares fell 12 percent on Thursday after weaker-than-expected guidance for profits and industrial free cash flow this year raised doubts about the Italian-American carmaker’s longer-term targets.

ATLANTIA

Italian regional court Tar has annulled the decree with which Italy had suspended the toll increase triggered in 2014-2018 period by SAT, one of the Italian motorways managed by Autostrade per l’Italia, the ruling showed on Thursday.

Atlantia’s road maintenance unit SPEA, the company in charge of safety monitoring on the Genoa bridge which collapsed, has dismissed media speculation that it altered inspection reports.

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

Aeroporto di Bologna said on Thursday passenger traffic was up 7.1 percent year-on-year.

BANCA FARMAFACTORING

Board meeting on anticipation of FY results, followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

BANCA FINNAT

Board meeting on FY results.

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Board meeting on anticipation of FY results.

BANCA SISTEMA

Board meeting on anticipation of FY results, followed by conference call.

EDILIZIACROBATICA

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1230 GMT).

DIARY

Genoa, Prime Minsiter Giuseppe Conte and Infrastructure and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli attends ceremony of the cutting of the first West stump of the Morandi bridge (0930 GMT).

