Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 10

POLITICS

Rome, “Southern European Countries Summit” with Italian Prime Minister (PM) Paolo Gentiloni, French PM Emmanuel Macron, Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy (1800 GMT).

The leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which leads opinion polls ahead of a March 4 election, said on Tuesday that pulling Italy out of the euro zone was no longer a goal of his party.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases November data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

Treasury offers 7.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills.

Italy’s Treasury said on Tuesday it had picked Banca IMI, Barclays Bank, ING Bank, JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Scotland to issue a new 20-year BTP bond in the near future.

COMPANIES

BANCA CARIGE

Areo II Sarl, a vehicle linked to London-based hedge fund Chenavari, had a stake of 4.9 percent in the regional lender, a filing published by the Italian market watchdog showed on Tuesday. According the filing, Areo II cut its stake to 4.9 percent from an initial 6.77 percent owned after the bank’s rights issue.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Italian fashion group Brunello Cucinelli said on Tuesday its top investor Fedone had started selling up to 6 pct of the company through an accelerated book building on the market.

DANIELI

Danieli said on Tuesday it got a order from Nucor Corporation for an operation to be built in Missouri.

BENI STABILI

General Manager Alexei Dal Pastro holds news conference (1030 GMT).

UNIEURO

Board meeting on Q3 results closed on Nov. 30, 2017.

