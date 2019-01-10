Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

(*) Italy’s League party may decide to break the coalition accord with the 5-Star Movement the day after a Feb. 10 regional election, Corriere della Sera reported quoting an anonymous League source as saying it would be enough “to have 55 people who act responsibly in the Lower House and 17 in the Senate.”

(*) La Repubblica reported League leader Matteo Salvini would be ready to break the accord with the 5-Star but he is aware that the President of the Republic may not want to call a new election or give Salvini a mandate to form a new government.

Italy and Poland should join forces to reshape Europe, Italy’s far-right Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday during a visit to Warsaw to drum up support for a eurosceptic alliance to contest May elections to the European Parliament.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November retail trade data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases November data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

ENI

The Italian government is planning to block the issuing of about 36 permits to look for oil and gas as part of plans to cut the country’s carbon footprint, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

CARIGE

A nationalisation of Banca Carige is not currently an option, a commissioner in charge of the ailing Italian bank said on Wednesday, although there is some support for such a step in the country’s ruling coalition.

Ratings agency S&P said it sees no significant impact on the Italian banking system from the Carige saga.

(*) Carige’s special commissioner Raffaele Lener told Il Messaggero the bank may be able to start looking for a merger partner even before presenting its business plan at the end of February and the hope is to clinch a deal by June.

(*) Carige’s shareholder Raffaele Mincione told Corriere della Sera in an interview he hoped the bank could find as a merger partner an Italian bank interested in the geographic areas where Carige is most present.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italy’s antitrust watchdog has fined several captive banks and the related car manufacturers operating in Italy around 678 million euros for allegedly violating competition law by exchanging sensitive information during meetings of two trade associations. FCA Bank, a joint venture between Fiat Chrysler and Credit Agricole, said the charges brought against it “have no merit” and it would challenge the decision. FCA Bank was fined 178.9 million euros, Credit Agricole said.

FINCANTIERI

Italy’s Defense Minister Elisabetta Trenta said she was surprised by France and Germany’s decision to ask the European Commission to investigate Fincantieri’s planned acquisition of Chantiers de l’Atlantique. The minister said she hoped EU will not build a wall in this case which would be “totally unjustified”.

COVIVIO

Company presentation (1030 GMT).

UNIEURO

Releases Q3 results.

VISIBILIA EDITORE

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0800 GMT).

